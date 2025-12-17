The Global Environment Facility (GEF) has approved a transformative project developed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia and supported by the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) to dramatically reduce mercury pollution from artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM). The project, with $7.67 million in GEF financing and an additional $24.57 million in indicative co-financing from the Bank Group, will help build a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable gold mining sector in Liberia.

The initiative marks Liberia’s entry into the planetGOLD programme, a global effort supported by the GEF that has already assisted more than 20 countries in reducing mercury use while improving environmental health and livelihoods. The project advances planetGOLD’s global strategy, which focuses on strengthening policy and regulatory frameworks, expanding financial inclusion, promoting mercury-free technologies, and cultivating partnerships across government, communities, and the private sector.

It also builds on the African Development Bank’s Institutional Support for Enhanced Domestic Revenue Mobilization and Reform Implementation Project, which is helping to improve transparency and governance in Liberia’s mining sector.

“This is a powerful example of programmatic incrementality,” says Anthony Nyong, Bank Group Director for Climate Change and Green Growth. “The foundations established through the African Development Bank’s institutional support are now being expanded into a full-scale environmental and socio-economic transformation of Liberia’s mining sector. It proves that development and environmental protection can go hand-in-hand.”

“The approval of this project marks a significant milestone in our efforts to reduce mercury pollution worldwide,” says Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, CEO and Chairperson of the Global Environment Facility. “By supporting a comprehensive approach that combines policy reform, technology, and community engagement, we are helping Liberia lead the way toward a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable gold mining sector.”

“This approval is a major victory for the people and environment of Liberia,” said Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of Liberia’s EPA of Liberia. “By tackling mercury pollution at its source, we are protecting our miners, safeguarding our rivers and forests, and building a cleaner and more prosperous gold mining sector. This project moves Liberia closer to a future where economic growth and environmental protection go hand in hand in fulfillment of our NDC 3.0.”

Mercury contamination from gold mining poses severe risks to human health, water sources, soil, and ecosystems across Liberia. The largely informal nature of artisanal mining has also contributed to deforestation, biodiversity loss, and economic instability, leaving miners with limited access to formal markets and sustainable practices.

The project will deliver tangible benefits, including:

Reduction of 50 metric tons of mercury over five years

Restoration of 10,000 hectares of degraded land

Avoidance of 148,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions

Safer working conditions and improved livelihoods for 20,000 people, including 12,000 women.

Through formalisation, access to finance, clean technologies, and community engagement, this project positions Liberia to fulfill its commitments under the Minamata Convention on Mercury and contribute to Sustainable Development Goals on climate, health, biodiversity, and decent work.

As part of the broader planetGOLD+ initiative, Liberia will gain from regional and global collaboration, including peer learning opportunities and access to a proven network of innovative practices from other GEF-supported countries. This collective approach not only strengthens the scalability and sustainability of national efforts but also accelerates global progress toward eliminating mercury from gold supply chains. Fully aligned with Liberia’s commitments under the Minamata Convention on Mercury, the project marks a pivotal step toward building a mercury-free gold sector that balances environmental stewardship with inclusive and sustainable economic development.

About the GEF:

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) includes several multilateral funds working together to address the planet's most pressing challenges in an integrated way. Its financing helps developing countries address complex challenges and work towards meeting international environmental goals. Over the past three decades, the GEF has provided more than $26 billion in financing, primarily as grants, and mobilised another $153 billion for country-driven priority projects. More information at https://www.TheGEF.org/

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org