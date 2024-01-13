His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Friday, January 12, 2024, received letter of credence from the Egyptian Ambassador designate to Liberia.

Receiving the Letter of Credence from Ambassador Ahmed Abd El Azeem Zeinhom Abd El Shakour Farghaly, President Weah reaffirmed Liberia’s commitment to strengthening the already stronger diplomatic relations subsisting between Liberia and Egypt.

The Liberian Leader recounted fond memories of Egypt's contributions to Liberia, Africa, and the world at large.

“Liberia eagerly looks forward to cementing our already strong ties in multiple areas of cooperation for the mutual benefits for our countries and peoples," President Weah said.

Earlier, President Weah welcomed the Ambassador and wished him a pleasant stay during the discharge of his duties.

For his part, Ambassador Ahmed Abd El Azeem Zeinhom Abd El Shakour Farghaly thanked the Liberian Chief Executive for the warm reception accorded him since his arrival in the country, describing him as a true representation of peace and development.

“In Africa, Liberia has proven to be a great nation and the nucleus of democracy in Africa," he said.

Continuing the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Egypt said: As I entered the country, I see the road construction, a testament of your developmental stride. Africa and the world are proud of you for the upcoming peaceful transfer of power."