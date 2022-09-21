The Ministry of Health has received a certificate of Exemplary Performance from the Secretary, National Cohesion and Values in the Office of the President. The award is in recognition of the Ministry for emerging top among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in performance Contract Achievements and reporting on its contribution to National Values in the course of its service delivery during the 2021/2022 reporting period.

The Ministry scored highly in all the National Values and Principles of Governance as outlined in the Constitution of Kenya 2010. Key highlights in the scores were on the principle of patriotism where the ministry was commended for excellent services at the Ports of Entry by the Department of Port Health Services.

The Ministry was also lauded for its role in guiding the county governments through Health Policy and Standards Formulation and Capacity building for various cadres of health employees in the Counties thus observing the principle of sharing and devolution of power. The Ministry was praised for upholding the principle of Human dignity through various programmes notable among them being the Memorandum of Understanding with Johnson and Johnson to increase access to mental health services. On the principles of inclusivity and equality the ministry was honored for various primary Health Programmes that cater for Kenyans in marginalized areas.

Speaking in a ceremony where she received the Certificate on behalf of the ministry, Health Principal Secretary commended the various Head of Directorates and Departments present and urged them to continue serving the nation with passion while observing the principles of Cohesion and National Unity.