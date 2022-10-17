The Iranian foreign minister congratulated the appointment of Ms. Stergomena Lawrence Tax as Tanzania’s minister for foreign affairs and East African cooperation.
Hossein Amirabdollahian also sincerely congratulated her, the government and the people of Tanzania on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of official relations between the two countries.
The Iranian foreign minister's message reads, "I am sure that, during your tenure and with the cooperation of the foreign ministries of both countries, the friendly and long-standing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tanzania will be strengthened in the bilateral political, economic, scientific-cultural fields as well as international arenas."