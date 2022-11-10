Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran


In a message to his counterpart from Equatorial Guinea, Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian extended congratulations to the country’s nation and government on the occasion of its National Day.

“I am certain that we will see a further development of bilateral ties, especially economic cooperation, thanks to the resolve of the two countries’ top officials and by benefiting from the existing capacities,” the foreign minister said.

