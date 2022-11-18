Canon (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) today announces the expansion of its MegaTank range, with four new fast, high-quality, refillable ink tank printers, all ideal for families wanting to make savings on home printing. Whether you’re a student, working flexibly from home, or printing for your family, the new MegaTank printers include a range of capabilities, including:

PIXMA G4470: a high-speed 4-in-1 printer with Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), with WiFi

PIXMA G3470 Series: a 3-in-1 multifunction printer (MFP), with WiFi – available in three colours

PIXMA G2470: a 3-in-1 MFP

PIXMA G1430: a single function model

Key features across the range include high-yield easy-to-refill ink tanks, fast print speeds, high-quality prints and streamlined interfaces making the printers easy to use.

Low-running costs

The updated range features four cost-effective printers – capable of producing high volumes of quality documents and photos without the worry of having to change ink cartridges. Anchored by a continuous ink supply system, running costs are streamlined in comparison to cartridge-based printers. Thanks to the high-yield ink tanks, all four models can produce 6,000 sheets from a single black ink bottle [1] – with 27 per cent more in economy mode [2] (7,600 sheets). For printing in colour, the latest MegaTank models offer an impressive page yield of up to 7,700 pages from a set of colour ink bottles [3] (8,100 in economy mode). Ideal for busy families wanting a cost-effective printer that delivers high-quality prints when needed. The printers use both pigment-based and dye-based ink allowing for sharp black text and vibrant, colourful images.

High-speed productivity

All four models in the range deliver fast printing speeds of 11.0 ipm for black (mono) printing and 6.0 ipm for colour – quicker than the printers’ predecessors. Reliable and speedy printing means users can focus their time and energy on other creative outputs, printing with confidence to deliver high-quality prints in impressive volumes. Producing sharp, crisp prints, the range satisfies a versatile mix of requirements, from productive students who may need to print text-heavy essays, to those embracing home crafts with their families. For those working from home, the PIXMA G4470 features a 35-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) to scan and copy multi-page documents quickly, helping to improve productivity.

Easy operation for all the family

Featuring a new, easy-to-use design with straightforward functionality, the PIXMA G2470, PIXMA G3470 Series and PIXMA G4470 include LCD panels for operation and easy installation. With Canon’s MegaTank ink technology, all printers in the series are easy to maintain and use. Printer downtime is kept to a minimum, thanks to the user-replaceable maintenance cartridge alongside the mechanical ID no-squeeze ink bottles.

The WiFi enabled PIXMA G4470 and PIXMA G3470 Series models allow users to effortlessly connect thanks to compatibility with Apple AirPrint and Mopria® for Android, as well as the Canon PRINT app for printing from your smart device. In addition, for those looking for creative inspiration, Canon’s Creative Park allows users to unleash their inner artist by making 3D paper crafts, as well as personalised cards – with the ability to print on magnetic and matte photo paper, across the range. The PIXMA G3470 Series is available in three colour variations – black, white and red.

Also launching today within Canon’s MegaTank range is the MAXIFY GX3040 and MAXIFY GX4040 – expanding the MAXIFY range, with print capabilities for small business and home offices. For more information on the updated MegaTank range, please visit: https://bit.ly/3Eh6mEe

MegaTank Range Key Features:

11.00 ipm / 6.0 ipm – fast print speeds

High page yields – black 6,000 sheets (7,600 in economy) and colour 7,700 sheets (8,100 in economy)

Replaceable maintenance cartridge

Mechanical ID/Key type ink bottles

Compatibility with magnetic, matte and photo media

High quality prints

100-sheet capacity

PIXMA G4470 Key Features:

1.3“ LCD for greater usability

4-in-1 printer – print, copy, scan and fax

35-sheet Automatic Document Feeder

100-sheet capacity

WiFi compatible, wireless connectivity

PIXMA G3470 Series Key Features:

3-in-1 printer – print, copy and scan

1.3” LCD for greater usability

WiFi compatible, wireless connectivity

Available in three colours - black, white and red

PIXMA G2470 Key Features:

1.2“ LCD for greater usability

3-in-1 printer – print, scan and copy

PIXMA G1430 Key Features:

Single function

LED indicators on operations panel

[1] The page yield is based on the consumption data from the succeeding ink bottle but not the first ink bottle.​ Colour document page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 colour. [2] The page yield of plain paper in economy mode is estimated value. [3] The page yield is based on the consumption data from the succeeding ink bottle but not the first ink bottle.​ Colour document page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 colour.

