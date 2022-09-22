High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has announced H. E. Samia Suluhu Hassan as the winner of the 2022 SDG Presidential Gold Award. Her Excellency is being celebrated for her outstanding display of political wisdom in running an inclusive government and assuring peace and stability in the United Republic of Tanzania. Under her able leadership, Tanzania is now in the league of fastest developing countries on the continent.

IAWPA is a global non-governmental organization affiliated to the United Nations Global Compact. Its objective is to promote peace and harmony in various local communities across the globe and to ensure that the aims and objectives of the United Nations in the maintenance of global peace is being achieved.`

