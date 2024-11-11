The high – level First Ministerial Conference of the Russia – Africa Partnership Forum opened on 8TH November, 2024 at Sirius Federal Territory – Russian Federation. The forum commenced with Bilateral Meetings hosted by the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E Bogdanov Mikhail Leonidovich with Heads of Delegations, including the ECOWAS Commission President, H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Tourey and his delegation.

The President was warmly welcomed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs where he took the opportunity to explain to the ECOWAS Delegation, the objectives of the Russia – Africa Partnership Forum. The Minister underscored the important role that regional organizations, such as ECOWAS plays in the promotion of socio – economic development, peace and security of their members. The deputy minister restated the strong commitment of the Russian Federation in supporting and partnering with Africa and their entities, towards achieving these goals.

In his response, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Tourey, President of the ECOWAS Commission, thanked the Deputy Minister for the excellent reception since his delegation arrived. The ECOWAS President updated the Minister on the progress achieved by his organization in the area of regional integration, peace and security.

In the second day, the first panel session on Russia – Africa: Working Together Against Terror, where the ECOWAS Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E Amb. Abdel – Fatau Musah featured, the trajectory of the historical antecedents of Russian’s solidarity with the African States in the fight against terror were chronicled. In addition, the Commissioner presented the current context of the expansionist tendencies of the terrorists towards the coastal states with the Sahel Area presenting fertile grounds for them. He further disclosed that various initiatives are in place, in the ECOWAS region, including the potential activation of counterterrorism force. At the end, the Commissioner posited that ECOWAS and the Alliance of the Sahelian States are bound by geography, history and culture and are therefore destined to collaborate together in the fight against terrorism in West Africa which constitute an existential threat to the entire region. Thus, an attack in any of the Sahelian states is considered an attack on other states in West Africa.

Similarly, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Tourey, the President of ECOWAS Commission also participated in the second panel on Eurasia Economic Union – Africa: Identifying Key Points of Cooperation Between the Countries and Integration Associations on the Continent. The ECOWAS President used the opportunity to showcase major milestones achieved in the integration process by underscoring the core work of ECOWAS ranging from promotion of peace, good governance and deeper integration, among others. In this regard, he disclosed that Investments, intra-community infrastructure and the energy gap were the critical constraints against the economic progress and are vital for integration, just as issues of health and climate action. The President concluded by noting that dealing with these challenges would significantly help to address issues of terrorism in the region, currently the epicentre of terrorism in the world and therefore called for effective collaboration with Eurasia Group.

The President and members of his delegation continued with other engagements at the various simultaneous bilateral, plenary and cultural sessions throughout the duration of the Russia – Africa Partnership Forum. The Ag. Head of Peace Support Operation Division, Dr Sani Adamu, was also part of the ECOWAS delegation at the Sochi Forum.