The Republic of Guinea will elect its President on 28 December 2025 for a new term of office. This presidential election represents a decisive milestone in the country’s democratic consolidation, regional integration, and the strategic valorisation of its vast mineral resources in service of the people.
To mark this historic moment, Africa24 Group is deploying an exceptional bilingual editorial operation (French&English), enabling citizens, policymakers, and public opinion at national, regional, continental, and global levels to fully discover Guinea’s diversity, wealth, and deep aspirations.
Exclusive Interviews, Landmark Debates&Immersive Reporting
Through Africa24 and Africa24 English, audiences will benefit from an outstanding TV&Digital coverage, featuring exclusive programming dedicated to the 2025 presidential election.
INTERVIEWS
Candidates and political leaders present their programmes in exclusive interviews with:
- Amadou Bah Oury
- Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé
- Hadja Makalé Camara
- Abdoulaye Kourouma
- Ibrahima Abe Sylla
CAMPAIGN JOURNAL
Our reporters take viewers to the heart of the campaign, offering daily coverage of rallies, candidate proposals, political portraits, citizens’ expectations, and immersive reports across Guinea’s regions and emblematic sites.
AFRICA NEWSROOM (ANR) :
Five exclusive high-level debates featuring political leaders and experts on key national challenges:
- Women’s Leadership and Representation
- Youth Employment&Human Development
- Good Governance and Anti-Corruption
- Mining&Natural Resource Management
- Guinea of Talents
Guinea Presidential 2025 – Interviews&Debates
|
Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé
Presidential Candidate
Thursday, 18 December – 23:15 GMT
|
Amadou Bah Oury
Campaign Director for Candidate Mamadi Doumbouya
Friday, 19 December – 08:15&15:15 GMT
|
Hadja Makalé Camara
President, Front for the National Alliance (FAN)
Thursday, 18 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT
|
Abdoulaye Kourouma
President, Rally for Renewal and Development (RRD)
Saturday, 20 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT
|
Ibrahima Abe Sylla
President, New Generation for the Republic (NGR)
Monday, 22 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT
Africa News Room – 52-Minute Special Debates
In-depth debates and analyses featuring candidates or their representatives alongside Guinean and international experts:
- Women’s Leadership&Political Representation
Wednesday, 17 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
- Youth Employment&Human Capital Development
Friday, 19 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
- Good Governance&Anti-Corruption
Saturday, 21 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
- Mining, Environment&Sustainable Resource Management
Tuesday, 23 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
- Guinea of Talents
Thursday, 25 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT
Africa24 Group – 360° Coverage&Global Reach
“Guinea Presidential Election 2025” will be available live, replay and on-demand across all platforms:
- AFRICA24 French (Channel 249)&AFRICA24 English (Channel 254) – Canal+ Afrique
- myafrica24, Africa’s first HD streaming platform
- www.Africa24TV.com, providing full access to all programmes
Africa24 Group reaches over 120 million households worldwide.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AFRICA24 Group.
About Africa24 Group:
Founded in 2009, Africa24 Group is the leading pan-African television and digital media group, operating four Full HD channels broadcast through the world’s major TV platforms. A trusted reference among African decision-makers and executives, Africa24 French and Africa24 English are pioneers and leaders in African news broadcasting.
The Group has expanded its leadership through:
- Africa24 Sport – Africa’s first 24/7 sports news and competition channel
- Africa24 Infinity – The first channel dedicated to Africa’s creative industries, highlighting youth talent in art, culture, music, fashion, and design
Africa24 Channels
AFRICA24 TV – Leading African news channel in French
- AFRICA24 English – Leading African news channel in English
- AFRICA24 Infinity – Creative industries&cultural talents
- AFRICA24 Sport – Sports news&competitions
Africa24 Group also operates myafrica24, the first global HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, available on all screens. The Group reaches over 120 million households through major operators including Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, and boasts over 8 million digital followers worldwide.