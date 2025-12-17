The Republic of Guinea will elect its President on 28 December 2025 for a new term of office. This presidential election represents a decisive milestone in the country’s democratic consolidation, regional integration, and the strategic valorisation of its vast mineral resources in service of the people.

To mark this historic moment, Africa24 Group is deploying an exceptional bilingual editorial operation (French&English), enabling citizens, policymakers, and public opinion at national, regional, continental, and global levels to fully discover Guinea’s diversity, wealth, and deep aspirations.

Exclusive Interviews, Landmark Debates&Immersive Reporting

Through Africa24 and Africa24 English, audiences will benefit from an outstanding TV&Digital coverage, featuring exclusive programming dedicated to the 2025 presidential election.

INTERVIEWS

Candidates and political leaders present their programmes in exclusive interviews with:

Amadou Bah Oury

Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé

Hadja Makalé Camara

Abdoulaye Kourouma

Ibrahima Abe Sylla

CAMPAIGN JOURNAL

Our reporters take viewers to the heart of the campaign, offering daily coverage of rallies, candidate proposals, political portraits, citizens’ expectations, and immersive reports across Guinea’s regions and emblematic sites.

AFRICA NEWSROOM (ANR) :

Five exclusive high-level debates featuring political leaders and experts on key national challenges:

Women’s Leadership and Representation

Youth Employment&Human Development

Good Governance and Anti-Corruption

Mining&Natural Resource Management

Guinea of Talents

Guinea Presidential 2025 – Interviews&Debates

Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé Presidential Candidate Thursday, 18 December – 23:15 GMT Amadou Bah Oury Campaign Director for Candidate Mamadi Doumbouya Friday, 19 December – 08:15&15:15 GMT Hadja Makalé Camara President, Front for the National Alliance (FAN) Thursday, 18 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT Abdoulaye Kourouma President, Rally for Renewal and Development (RRD) Saturday, 20 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT Ibrahima Abe Sylla President, New Generation for the Republic (NGR) Monday, 22 December – 19:45&22:15 GMT

Africa News Room – 52-Minute Special Debates

In-depth debates and analyses featuring candidates or their representatives alongside Guinean and international experts:

Women’s Leadership&Political Representation

Wednesday, 17 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT



Wednesday, 17 December – Youth Employment&Human Capital Development

Friday, 19 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT



Friday, 19 December – Good Governance&Anti-Corruption

Saturday, 21 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT



Saturday, 21 December – Mining, Environment&Sustainable Resource Management

Tuesday, 23 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT



Tuesday, 23 December – Guinea of Talents

Thursday, 25 December – 17:15&20:15 GMT

Africa24 Group – 360° Coverage&Global Reach

“Guinea Presidential Election 2025” will be available live, replay and on-demand across all platforms:

AFRICA24 French (Channel 249)& AFRICA24 English (Channel 254) – Canal+ Afrique



(Channel 249)& (Channel 254) – Canal+ Afrique myafrica24 , Africa’s first HD streaming platform



, Africa’s first HD streaming platform www.Africa24TV.com, providing full access to all programmes

Africa24 Group reaches over 120 million households worldwide.

About Africa24 Group:

Founded in 2009, Africa24 Group is the leading pan-African television and digital media group, operating four Full HD channels broadcast through the world’s major TV platforms. A trusted reference among African decision-makers and executives, Africa24 French and Africa24 English are pioneers and leaders in African news broadcasting.

The Group has expanded its leadership through:

Africa24 Sport – Africa’s first 24/7 sports news and competition channel



– Africa’s first 24/7 sports news and competition channel Africa24 Infinity – The first channel dedicated to Africa’s creative industries, highlighting youth talent in art, culture, music, fashion, and design

Africa24 Channels

AFRICA24 TV – Leading African news channel in French

AFRICA24 English – Leading African news channel in English



– Leading African news channel in English AFRICA24 Infinity – Creative industries&cultural talents



– Creative industries&cultural talents AFRICA24 Sport – Sports news&competitions

Africa24 Group also operates myafrica24, the first global HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, available on all screens. The Group reaches over 120 million households through major operators including Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, and boasts over 8 million digital followers worldwide.