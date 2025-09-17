The Ashanti Green Initiative - led by Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, Prince of the Ashanti Kingdom of Ghana - has joined the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) as a partner. The foundation’s participation underscores its commitment to strengthening cooperation between Ghana and global mining stakeholders in advancing Africa’s mineral industrialization agenda.

At AMW, the Ashanti Green Initiative will engage in high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking sessions and project showcases, with a particular focus on emerging opportunities within Ghana’s mining sector. The conference provides an ideal platform to highlight the critical role of artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) in driving the growth of Ghana’s gold industry - Africa’s largest and the world’s sixth largest - and to showcase the foundation’s contribution to Ghana’s efforts to formalize and strengthen the ASM sector.

As organizers of the Mining in Motion Summit - Ghana’s premier ASM-focused platform that brings together artisanal miners, large-scale mining companies, policymakers and investors - the Ashanti Green Initiative has established itself as a key driver of Ghana’s gold sector modernization and resilience. The Mining in Motion Summit, held in Accra from June 2–4, 2025, convened over 600 stakeholders, including more than 50 companies across the mining value chain, as well as high-level dignitaries such as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom; John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana and ministers from across Africa. The gathering fostered best practices to advance Ghana’s gold production and accelerate ASM formalization.

At AMW 2025, the Ashanti Green Initiative is expected to further drive Ghana’s agenda to attract investment across the mining value chain. The event will feature strong representation from Ghana, including Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources; Typhoon Greenfield Development - Ghana’s first small-scale mining firm compliant with London Bullion Market Association standards - and gold producer Gold Fields. Dedicated Ghana-focused panel discussions at AMW will offer the foundation an opportunity to engage directly with global investors while showcasing Ghana’s vision for sustainable mining, economic growth and ASM expansion.