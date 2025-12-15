As digital retail in South Africa accelerates, Fynd brings a unified platform to help retailers modernise operations and deliver personalised, omnichannel experiences at scale

Surtee Group’s adoption of Fynd’s unified commerce stack is a validation of the platform’s flexibility, scalability, and proven success with global fashion brands

The move indicates a significant shift in African retail, as established brands embrace unified commerce and AI-powered operations

Fynd (www.Fynd.com), an AI-native retail technology platform backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, today announced its official expansion into South Africa, onboarding Surtee Group - one of the region’s most established luxury and fashion retailers - as its first strategic customer in the market. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for African retail, as legacy brands begin embracing digital transformation to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving consumer landscape.

Fynd’s entry into Africa reflects its commitment to enabling digital transformation in high-growth retail markets worldwide. The move also comes at a turning point when South Africa’s e-commerce sector is projected to exceed R130 billion ($7.48 billion) in 2025, capturing nearly 10% of total retail sales - a fourfold increase since 2020.

According to Statista, South Africa is expected to have 11.7 million e-commerce users in 2025, with projections reaching 21.5 million by 2029. This growth is being driven by rising internet penetration, mobile-first shopping behaviour, and increasing trust in digital platforms. To meet rising consumer expectations, businesses are investing in AI and unified commerce platforms. Fynd’s scalable, AI-native stack is built to support this shift, enabling agility, personalisation, and operational efficiency.

“South Africa’s retail landscape is evolving fast,” said Ronak Modi, Chief Business Officer - Global at Fynd. “Consumers expect seamless, personalised experiences across every channel, and retailers need agile, intelligent infrastructure to keep up. Our platform is built to unify disconnected systems, speed up fulfilment, and elevate customer engagement; all without adding operational complexity.”

Surtee Group operates 94 boutiques and 2 e-commerce sites, comprising the multi-branded stores Levisons and the mono-brand boutiques, namely, Giorgio Armani, Michael Kors, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, VERSACE, TOD’S, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace Jeans Couture, Emporio Armani, Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Luminance, Paul Smith, Coach, and Armani Exchange. They will implement Fynd’s unified commerce stack, including Storefronts, Order Management System (OMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), and Clienteling tools to connect in-store and online operations, streamline inventory visibility, and launch brand-specific ecommerce storefronts across its brand portfolio.

While online retail continues to surge, offline sales still represent the vast majority of revenue for retailers in the country. Fynd will enable Surtee Group to unify its offline inventory online, power ship-from-store capabilities, and improve both margins and sell-throughs. Additionally, products like Clienteling will empower in-store teams to engage customers better and drive incremental sales through personalised recommendations and seamless omnichannel experiences.

Fynd’s entry into the market is designed to meet this demand. Its AI-native platform enables real-time stock visibility, ship-from-store capabilities, dark store orchestration, and intelligent customer engagement all within a single scalable solution.

As part of its digital transformation roadmap, Surtee Group aims to consolidate its leadership in luxury and fashion retail while expanding into e-commerce and improving omnichannel agility.

“We were looking for a partner who understood both the technical and strategic dimensions of unified commerce,” said a Surtee Group spokesperson. “Fynd stood out for their proven scalability, consultative approach, and deep experience with global fashion brands, many of which align with our portfolio. Their unified stack enables us to modernise operations while building a connected, brand-first customer experience.”

Fynd has already scaled across India, the GCC, and Southeast Asia, and now adds Africa to its regional presence. With Surtee Group leading the transformation, Fynd is positioned to play a key role in powering unified commerce adoption across South Africa’s growing digital economy.

Fynd is an AI-native retail technology company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It serves over 20,000+ stores and 300+ enterprise retailers and offers a modular commerce stack that unifies in-store, online, and logistics operations. Backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Fynd is expanding across the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia to power next-generation retail experiences. For more information, visit www.Fynd.com

Surtee Group is one of South Africa’s most distinguished luxury fashion retailers. Guided by more than 29 years of family expertise in the retail industry, the Group operates 94 boutiques and two e-commerce platforms, featuring prestigious brands such as Giorgio Armani, Michael Kors, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Versace, etc. Strategically located in South Africa’s premier shopping destinations—including Sandton City, Hyde Park Corner, Mall of Africa, Menlyn Mall, V&A Waterfront, and OR Tambo International Airport Duty Free—the boutiques cater to both affluent local clientele and a growing base of international visitors.

United by a vision to elevate fashion retail, The Surtee Group continues to craft exceptional experiences rooted in refinement, innovation, and meticulous attention to detail. For more information, visit: https://www.SurteeGroup.com