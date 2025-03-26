In Tokiman East on the outskirts of Juba, residents are frustrated by and worried about the lack of progress made to implement their countries peace agreement.

“It is time for our leaders to set aside their pride and differences and work together to resolve current security and humanitarian crises to achieve the peace they have agreed on. It is also confusing to hear our government claiming that it can’t afford to pay salary arrears when there is clearly money for other activities,” said Stella Poni, one of the concerned citizens in her neighbourhood.

“Imagine, my family survives on leaves and grass, relying on roots to treat illnesses, while those at the top enjoy lavish meals and top hotels. One wonders where the money comes from,” she added.

Ms. Poni was one of some 80 Tokiman East residents who participated in an event organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), accompanied by the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC). Together, they reach out to local communities, updating them on crucial political developments related to the implementation of the peace agreement, the drafting of a permanent constitution, the unification of armed forces, and preparations for elections, scheduled for December 2026.

Some locals, like Santino Swaka, are perplexed by political discourses that they feel do not match with the reality they themselves observe.

“For a long time, we have been told that the armed forces lack weapons because of an arms embargo and yet different groups are currently engaged in fierce battles. How is that possible? They don’t seem to be fighting with sticks,” he commented.

Participants at the Tokiman East event identified tribalism, nepotism, political power struggles, poor governance and corruption as root causes of the country’s fragile situation. Several questioned whether the leaders of South Sudan have a true will to put an end to fighting and make the provisions of the peace agreement a reality.

“While the peace process is stalled, we go to bed angry and wake up in despair as we watch loved ones dying from preventable diseases and costs of local transport becoming unaffordable. The international community must put pressure on the parties to honour the peace deal that they themselves have signed,” one of them said.

Participants at the Tokiman East event identified tribalism, nepotism, political power struggles, poor governance and corruption as root causes of the country’s fragile situation.

Guy Gabriel, Communications Advisor for the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, agreed that the key to stability and development lies in advancing the peace process and assured the community that all sorts of high-level diplomatic efforts are being made to cease current hostilities and encourage those who matter to speak constructively to each other instead.

“The African Union Peace and Security Council even held an extraordinary session last week, to specifically discuss the situation in South Sudan,” he exemplified.

While uncertainty and volatile circumstances prevail, Area Chief Thomas Jada encouraged his community to remain resilient, speak up and keep their faith that better times will come.

“No condition is permanent, but we must remember that silence is not an answer to injustice or hate. We need to continue to seek credible information and express our views, not matter what.”