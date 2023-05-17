FVC, a leading value-added distributor in the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), Africa's premier technology exhibition, in collaboration with industry giants Zoom, Microsoft, Poly, Logitech, Lenovo, Yealink, Barco, Smart, and Ribbon. This strategic partnership brings together a powerhouse of technology providers, delivering innovative collaboration solutions that empower businesses in Africa.

GITEX Africa 2023, scheduled for 31st May – 2nd June, is set to be a significant event for the African technology industry, attracting industry leaders, decision-makers, and IT professionals from across the continent. As a trusted partner of renowned technology providers, FVC will showcase an impressive array of cutting-edge collaboration solutions that enhance productivity, connectivity, and seamless communication.

FVC's partnership with Zoom, the world's leading video conferencing platform, allows businesses to connect and collaborate effortlessly across multiple locations. Together with Microsoft, the global technology giant, FVC will highlight integrated solutions that bring together the power of Microsoft Teams and Zoom, enabling organizations to leverage both platforms' capabilities for enhanced collaboration and communication.

Poly I HP, a leader in professional audio and video solutions, will showcase its cutting-edge video conferencing systems, headsets, and speakerphones at the FVC booth – 4D -20. These solutions provide superior audio and video quality, ensuring immersive meeting experiences for organizations of all sizes.

In collaboration with Logitech, FVC will present state-of-the-art conference cameras, webcams, and other peripherals designed to optimize collaboration and improve video conferencing experiences. Lenovo, the renowned technology company, will showcase its range of powerful and reliable devices, including laptops and tablets, enabling users to stay connected and productive wherever they are.

Yealink, a leading provider of communication solutions, will join forces with FVC to showcase its advanced audio and video conferencing equipment, ensuring crystal-clear communication in any environment. Barco, a global leader in professional visualization and collaboration technology, will exhibit its innovative solutions for meeting rooms and collaborative workspaces.

FVC will also feature Smart interactive displays, delivering intuitive and engaging collaboration experiences for education and corporate environments. Additionally, Ribbon's secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions will be showcased, providing businesses with advanced voice, video, messaging, and security capabilities.

"We are thrilled to participate in GITEX Africa alongside our esteemed partners, Zoom, Microsoft, Poly, Logitech, Lenovo, Yealink, Barco, Smart, and Ribbon," said Mr. K.S Parag, CEO of FVC. "This collaboration represents a milestone in our efforts to deliver world-class collaboration solutions to organizations across Africa. Together, we are committed to transforming the way businesses communicate and collaborate, empowering them to achieve new heights of productivity and success."

Visit the FVC booth at GITEX Africa 2023 Booth Number – 4D -20 to experience the latest collaboration solutions from Zoom, Microsoft, Poly, Logitech, Lenovo, Yealink, Barco, Smart, and Ribbon. Join us to witness the future of seamless connectivity and productivity.

