The EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) (www.EU-Africa-Chamber.org), a prominent organisation dedicated to advancing economic relations between Europe and Africa, and APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to boost EUACC’s mission of promoting sustainable business development, investment, and strong private sector growth between the two continents. As the official communications partner, APO Group will support EUACC events, initiatives, and outreach efforts through strategic press release distribution, media monitoring, and expert public relations support.

The mission of the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce is to contribute to the growth of a robust African private sector, facilitate meaningful dialogues on key economic and policy topics, and encourage mutually beneficial partnerships between Europe and Africa. In 2024, Africa hosts 11 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies and ranks as the second-fastest-growing economic region globally, behind Asia. EUACC works as a key facilitator for harnessing these opportunities by providing a platform for debate, connecting business leaders, and opening new avenues for career and business growth across Africa. Drawing on extensive experience in supporting Africa's private sector ecosystem, EUACC empowers European companies to explore and invest in the continent’s vibrant industries, advancing cross-continental economic collaboration. As part of its advocacy for the African private sector, EUACC has developed a comprehensive strategy focused on five key pillars: access to finance, markets, innovation, influence, and sustainability. This targeted approach ensures impactful support for businesses and promotes sustainable development across Africa.

Commenting on the partnership, Sonia Toro, Executive Director of the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce, said, “This partnership with APO Group represents an exciting opportunity to advance our mission of connecting European and African businesses. APO Group’s extensive experience in the African market, combined with their communications expertise, will help us bring greater visibility to our initiatives and drive impactful conversations on economic cooperation. Together, we aim to empower businesses, foster mutual growth, and deepen the relationship between Europe and Africa.”

APO Group’s Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), added, “We are honoured to work with the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce to support stronger business ties across Europe and Africa. This partnership is a powerful avenue for encouraging new opportunities for trade, investment, and innovation between our continents. At APO Group, we’re committed to leveraging our expertise to amplify EUACC’s voice, helping to highlight the tremendous potential within the EU-Africa business landscape.”

Since its founding 17 years ago, APO Group has grown steadily, providing press release distribution and communications services to over 300 clients, 85% of whom are multinational companies. Its client roster includes industry giants such as Microsoft, TikTok, Coca-Cola, the NBA, Marriott, Canon, Western Union, MasterCard, KFC, GoDaddy, GE, Jeep, Toshiba, Vodacom, Universal Music, Binance, Kaspersky, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, as well as major institutions like the African Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and the European Investment Bank. From 2012 to 2024, APO Group achieved an average annual growth rate of 35%, all without external funding, a testament to the demand for their specialised expertise and strong presence in the African market.

Through this partnership, the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce will leverage APO Group’s communication expertise to enhance the reach and impact of its key initiatives, which include trade missions, business forums, and networking events. APO Group will also assist EUACC in promoting major events such as the annual EU-Africa Business Forum, which brings together business leaders, policymakers, and investors to discuss opportunities and challenges within the EU-Africa trade corridor.

With this partnership, EUACC is poised to broaden its impact, helping ensure that the voices and achievements of African and European enterprises are recognised on the global stage.

This strategic alliance marks an important milestone in EUACC’s journey, as it continues to create lasting connections, drive new opportunities, and elevate the economic partnership between Europe and Africa. Together, EUACC and APO Group look forward to a shared mission of nurturing a dynamic, sustainable, and mutually beneficial future for both continents.

