In a move to safeguard Ethiopia's cultural heritage and bolster its creative economy, the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Sport (MOCS), the Ethiopian Intellectual Property Authority (EIPA), and MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (MAH) (www.MultiChoice.com) today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement aims to collaboratively combat piracy and enhance the protection of intellectual property rights in Ethiopia.

The MOCS is dedicated to promoting and preserving Ethiopia's rich cultural wealth, history, language, art, and sports. EIPA, established in 2003, is responsible for administering and implementing state policies on intellectual property to strengthen IP protection in Ethiopia. As Africa's leading entertainment company, MultiChoice Africa has been providing high-quality entertainment to Ethiopian subscribers for nearly three decades, fostering a strong connection with its audience and contributing significantly to the local media landscape.

The MoU builds upon previous collaborations under the Partners Against Piracy (PAP) program, MAH’s Pan-African initiative to combat piracy. It further solidifies the strategic partnership among the three entities, underscoring their shared commitment to address the escalating threat of piracy, which impacts creators, the economy, and cultural heritage.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation focusing on:

Public Awareness Initiatives: Utilizing various media channels to educate the public about the detrimental effects of piracy and the importance of respecting intellectual property rights.

Utilizing various media channels to educate the public about the detrimental effects of piracy and the importance of respecting intellectual property rights. Law Enforcement Collaboration: Sharing information and intelligence to identify and act against individuals and entities involved in piracy activities.

Sharing information and intelligence to identify and act against individuals and entities involved in piracy activities. Capacity Building: Providing training programs and resources to enhance the capabilities of government agencies, law enforcement bodies, content creators, and educational institutions.

Providing training programs and resources to enhance the capabilities of government agencies, law enforcement bodies, content creators, and educational institutions. Legal Framework Enhancement: Collaborating to strengthen legal provisions and enforcement mechanisms to deter piracy.

"Protecting our cultural and creative assets is paramount," stated H.E. Nefisa Almahdi, State Minister of MOCS. "This partnership with EIPA and MultiChoice Africa will enable us to take decisive action against piracy and foster a sustainable environment for our creators, ensuring the preservation and promotion of Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage."

"EIPA is committed to safeguarding intellectual property rights and creating a thriving environment for innovation," said H.E. Endalu Mosisa, D/Director General of EIPA. "By joining forces with MOCS and MAH, we are enhancing our capacity to educate the public about the importance of respecting creative works, craft and recommend policies that strengthen IP protection, collaborate in law enforcement efforts, and, thus fulfilling our mandate to support the development of a robust intellectual property framework in Ethiopia."

"This MoU is a leap in fostering relations between the three entities. We view Ethiopia as a strategic market for both our commercial growth and key socio-development initiatives," said Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Group Executive: Regulatory&Corporate Affairs of MultiChoice Africa. "With nearly 30 years in Ethiopia, we are proud of our commitment to the creative sector. We have hugely invested in local content, partnered with over 200 local production houses, and empowered young filmmakers through initiatives like the MultiChoice Talent Factory. By partnering with the MOCS and EIPA, we reinforce our commitment to content protection and combating piracy, supporting Ethiopia's vibrant creative industry."

The partnership aims to create a sustainable environment that not only protects creative works but also promotes growth, innovation, and foreign investment within Ethiopia’s cultural landscape.

The MoU will remain in effect for five years, with provisions for amendments and extensions. The MOU signing ceremony, held in Addis Ababa, was attended by invited guests and media.

About the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Sport (MOCS):

The Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Sport is responsible for promoting and preserving Ethiopian culture and creative arts and promoting sports.

About the Ethiopian Intellectual Property Authority (EIPA):

The Ethiopian Intellectual Property Authority is mandated to protect intellectual property rights within the jurisdiction of Ethiopia.

About MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. (MAH):

MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V. is a leading entertainment company in Africa, committed to delivering quality content and protecting intellectual property rights.