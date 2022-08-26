France is very concerned by the resumption of hostilities in northern Ethiopia and calls on all the parties to immediately end the fighting.

France calls on the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to unconditionally resume peace talks under the auspices of the African Union. Ensuring access to humanitarian aid to populations affected by the conflict and restoring basic services in the northern part of the country are priorities.

France also condemns the theft of 570,000 liters of fuel from the World Food Programme by Tigrayan forces, reported by the UN secretary-general. France once again urges participants in the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law.