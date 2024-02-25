The Eritrean National Cycling Team clinched victory in the 16th edition of the Tour du Rwanda 2024, outperforming 19 national and club teams from Africa and Europe. The team secured first place with a cumulative time of 52 hours, 32 minutes, and 32 seconds.
On the final day of the competition, February 25, the Eritrean National Cycling Team maintained its leading positions from previous stages, ultimately emerging as the overall team champion.
During the 8th and final stage of the race, Dawit Yemane from Bike Aid finished 8th, while Aklilu Arefaine and Olympian Merhawi Kudus placed 14th and 20th, respectively.
Aklilu Arefaine was recognized as the best young rider and the best African young rider of the tour, with Dawit Yemane earning the title of the best African rider.