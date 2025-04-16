Training on administration and leadership was provided to 73 youth engaged in youth activities at area administrations and village levels. The training, organized in the Adi-Keih sub-zone, was attended by youth from the sub-zones of Tserona, Mai-Aini, Segeneity, Dekemhare, Senafe, and Adi-Keih.

Mr. Girmay Gebru, Head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) branch in the Southern Region, stated that the objective of the training was to enhance the leadership capacity of the youth and to expand the union’s activities to area administrations and village levels.

Mr. Habtai Tesfazgi, Administrator of the sub-zone, urged the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained from the training in implementing the objectives of the union and to serve as role models for fellow youth in their communities.

As part of the training program, the trainees also visited development sites in the Adi-Keih sub-zone.