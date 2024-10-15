A new potable water project in the Habero sub-zone of the Anseba Region, built at a cost of 8 million Nakfa, was inaugurated on 10 October.

The project includes a dam with a capacity of 210,000 cubic meters of water, a 13 km water pipeline, a water container capable of holding 75 cubic meters, and four solar-powered water distribution centers.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water, and Environment and Mr. Mebrahtu Eyasu, Director General of Water Resources.

Mr. Fitiwi Gebremeskel, administrator of the sub-zone, noted that the project will provide potable water to over 17,000 residents in the administrative areas of HaberoTselim and HaberoTsaeda. He expressed appreciation for all contributors to the project.

Mr. Zer’e Woldetensae, head of water resources in the Anseba Region, urged residents to use the water project responsibly and to carry out regular maintenance to ensure its sustainability.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the Anseba Region, praised the Ministry of Agriculture for its involvement throughout the project’s development. He also encouraged residents to make proper use of the new facilities.