Enlit Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4aoD7kS) has released its 2026 programme, outlining a three-day agenda focused on policy, planning, technical implementation and investment across Africa’s power, energy and water sectors.

Taking place from 19–21 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Enlit Africa 2026 brings together 280+ expert speakers across nine specialised tracks, supported by CPD-accredited sessions, hands-on workshops and technical site visits.

The programme is structured to address the practical challenges facing Africa’s energy and water systems, with content spanning policy and regulation, technology and operations, project development, municipal infrastructure, and the water–energy nexus.

Key components of the 2026 programme include:

Strategic conference stages focused on policy, regulation and system planning

Technical sessions covering grid performance, renewable integration, storage and digitalisation

Dedicated content for municipal electricity departments and distribution utilities

The Water Security Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4s8Jn6I) programme addressing water resilience and energy–water planning

The Project&Investment Network (https://apo-opa.co/4s5bW4C), providing a platform for project briefings and investment dialogue

Free technical content delivered through dedicated Power, Renewable Energy&Storage, and Water Hubs

All conference sessions are CPD-accredited for members of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers (SAIEE) and ECSA, supporting ongoing professional development for engineers and technical professionals.

The programme also includes technical site visits on 22 May 2026, offering participants the opportunity to view energy and water solutions operating in real-world conditions, including generation, transmission and distribution, water infrastructure and innovation projects.

With more than 7,200 energy professionals expected to attend and over 250 exhibitors showcasing technology and solutions, Enlit Africa 2026 positions itself as a key annual platform for knowledge exchange, professional development and industry engagement across the continent.

The full Enlit Africa 2026 Programme is now available for download here: https://apo-opa.co/4aRYn2s



Contact:

For speaking opportunities, contact:

Claire Volkwyn

Claire.volkwyn@wearevuka.com

For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact:

Marcel du Toit

marcel.dutoit@wearevuka.com

About Enlit Africa:

Enlit Africa brings the top manufacturers, associations, institutions, and government leaders together to shape a sustainable, prosperous energy and water future for Africa. A leading power, energy and water conference and exhibition, Enlit Africa is designed to provide a unique platform to connect decision-makers and determine Africa’s future direction of travel.

Enlit Africa takes place from 20 - 22 May 2025 at the CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa. The event is CPD accredited by the SAIEE and SAICE, thereby contributing to the professional development of industry experts.

For more information, visit the Enlit Africa website: https://apo-opa.co/4p5USJk

About the event organisers: VUKA Group

VUKA Group connects people and organisations to information and each other, across Africa’s energy, mining, infrastructure, mobility, green economy and technology sectors through innovative events, content, and strategic networking. By integrating industry introductions, curated events, and digital engagement, the group empowers businesses to navigate complex markets, forge valuable connections, and drive sustainable success.

Venture partners to The Global Trust Project, Founders of WomenIN empowerment platform and leaders of NPO, Go Green Africa. The VUKA Group’s diverse portfolio acts to contribute to its purpose of ‘Connecting Africa to the World’s Best, to Influence Sustainable Progress’

Discover more at https://WeAreVUKA.com/