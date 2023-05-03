Dr. Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, will attend this year’s South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2023 conference and exhibition – taking place in Juba from 14-16 June. The Minister’s participation reaffirms South Sudan’s position as the nexus for East African energy cooperation while consolidating existing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Egypt has long-been an important strategic partner for South Sudan, offering support and collaboration through a series of knowledge-sharing and project development initiatives. The Egyptian Embassy in South Sudan – which will be attending SSOP alongside Minister El-Markabi – continues to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, advancing cooperation across the oil, gas as well as infrastructure fields. As an energy heavyweight in its own right, Egypt’s experience as an oil and gas player is key for South Sudan as the country solidifies its position as the engine of East African growth.

Having served as Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy since March 2014, Dr. El-Markabi brings a wealth of experience to this year’s edition of SSOP, during which he is poised to present the status of cooperation between Egypt and South Sudan while highlighting the role renewable energy will play in diversifying energy supply sources in East Africa.

During the conference – now in its sixth edition – Minister El-Markabi will participate in sessions and networking forums aimed at strengthening dialogue and promoting regional and international collaboration in the field of electricity generation, power management, and renewable energy development.

“South Sudan is entering a new stage of growth and development, and global partners such as Egypt will serve to reaffirm the country’s importance on the regional and international stage while further cementing the role knowledge sharing and collaboration plays in developing a competitive energy market,” stated James Chester, Senior Director of SSOP event organizer, Energy Capital&Power, adding, “We look forward to having Minister El-Markabi join SSOP 2023.”

Celebrating its sixth anniversary as the nation’s official energy event, SSOP 2023 will be held under the theme, ‘The Engine of East African Growth’, and positions South Sudan as the nexus of petroleum exploration and production in the region. Organized in official partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, the event invites the participation of a wide array of regional energy leaders, investors, and industry shakers to explore and engage with opportunities across South Sudan’s entire energy value chain.