This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi performed Eid al-Fitr prayer, along with senior statesmen, at Al-Mosheer Tantawy Mosque.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President later attended a celebration marking Eid al-Fitr at Al-Manara International Conference Center, with the sons and daughters of the Armed Forces and Police martyrs, as well as several injured members of the Armed Forces and Police.
The celebration begad with the screening of a documentary titled “Eid Memories”, followed by Eid songs performed by the Children’s Choir of the Egyptian Opera House, as well as other artistic performances.
The President honored a number of families of martyrs and injured members of the Armed Forces and Police during the celebration, and was keen on taking commemorative photos with the martyrs’ children and families in the open play ground, celebrating the advent of Eid al-Fitr.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.