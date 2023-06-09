Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Hon. Dr. Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, will participate at the South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/43Mr6Pu) as a speaker where he will deliver an international ministerial address as part of the summit’s opening ceremony on 15 June in Juba.

Long having served as an important strategic partner for South Sudan, Egypt has provided support and collaboration to the East African country through a series of knowledge-sharing and project development initiatives. As such, Hon. Minister Dr. El-Markabi’s participation at SSOP is poised to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, advancing cooperation across the oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors.

“South Sudan’s ongoing partnerships with African oil and gas heavyweights such as Egypt puts the country in a position to leverage its status as the nexus for East African energy,” stated Energy Capital&Power Senior Director, James Chester, adding, “Hon. Minister Dr. El-Markabi’s presence at this esteemed event will certainly drive innovation, cooperation, and development within South Sudan and in the wider East African region.”

Having served as Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy since March 2014, Hon. Minister Dr. El-Markabi brings a wealth of experience to this year’s edition of SSOP 2023. During the summit, the Minister is poised to present the status of cooperation between Egypt and South Sudan while highlighting the role renewable energy will play in diversifying energy supply sources in East Africa.

Under Hon. Minister Dr. El-Markabi’s leadership, Egypt introduced approximately 25.5 GW of power to the national electricity grid. Having partnered with multinational industrial manufacturing company, Siemens, as well as local partners such as Elsewedy and Orascom, the North African country has initiated several projects including the 14,400 MW Egypt Megaproject and three combined-cycle power plants in Beni Suef, Burullus, and New Capital.

Under the theme, ‘The Engine of East African Growth’, and held in official partnership with South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum, SSOP 2023 will deliver new deals, new investments, and new relationships with global industry leaders while fostering development across the entire energy value chain. This year’s edition will take place in Juba from 14-16 June 2023.