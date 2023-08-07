Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt

On 6 August 2023, Mr. Watcharapong Kaewhom, Deputy Director General of the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives of Thailand, and delegation visited the area for sericulture and silk production in Naqada District, Qena Governorate, as well as exchanged Thailand’s experience in cocoon and silk production with the Agriculture Program Team of the Egypt Foundation for Integrated Development (El Nidaa).

This said field visit takes place during 5 – 7 August 2023 as part of supporting Egypt’s efforts in reviving the silk industry in Upper Egypt, which helps protect Egypt’s cultural heritage as well as creates jobs and income for women and youth in the area.

