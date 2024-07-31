European Union External Action


The EU welcomes the ceasefire agreed yesterday in Luanda as a result of the trilateral meeting between Angola, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). It commends the tireless work of Angola’s presidency as the African Union’s mediator for the peace process in the DRC and the commitment of both Rwanda and the DRC to secure this important result.

We call for the swift and comprehensive implementation of all the decisions taken at the trilateral meeting and urge all parties to the conflict to rigorously respect this ceasefire.

The EU underscores the importance that both the Luanda and Nairobi processes have in securing peace and security on a long-term basis in the region. We reaffirm our steadfast support for these processes and their objectives and our willingness to help if requested, in line with the Great Lakes strategy.

