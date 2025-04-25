The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) voiced concerns on Thursday about the disconnect between local government's strategic plans and the reality of service delivery in communities.

The committee received a briefing on the South African Local Government Association’s (SALGA) strategic plan (2022-2027) and the 2024/25 second and third-quarter financial and non-financial performance reports. Departments present these plans and reports to parliamentary committees to ensure accountability, transparency and effective resource management. This enables committees to scrutinise departmental performance and spending and hold them accountable to the public.

Members heard that SALGA is 71% on track with its strategic plan. One strategic outcome, for example, is for SALGA to focus on social cohesion through spatial integration, economic justice, and the development of viable communities, providing citizens with reliable and sustainable services to enable inclusive socio-economic growth. The target is an average of 10% improvement in identified municipalities; thus far, SALGA has completed pre-assessments in twenty-three municipalities. Members, however, emphasised that progress with performance indicators on paper rings hollow when communities cannot access basic services.

Moreover, considering the poor consequence management for senior management in underperforming municipalities, the committee sought clarity on the impact of SALGA’s interventions and capacity-building efforts. Members asked for examples of success stories, which SALGA will provide in written responses.

The committee also expressed concern over SALGA’s financial sustainability. Members highlighted that over 90% of SALGA’s funding comes from municipality membership levies, which may compromise the entity’s ability to intervene and support municipalities. The committee was assured that SALGA is open to exploring alternative revenue sources, but legal considerations must be ironed out.

The committee heard that part of SALGA’s mandate is to build the capacity of municipalities, as well as the leadership and technical capacity of both councillors and municipal officials, and to support and advise its members to help them execute their mandate. Noting SALGA’s role, the members interrogated its impact amid continued political instability and interference, the politicisation of municipal administration and skills shortages that paralyse municipal performance and fuel systemic inefficiencies. The committee called for a clearer distinction between political oversight and administrative execution. It urged SALGA to lead in the development of stronger training and performance management systems for councillors and officials.

Acting Chairperson of the committee, Ms Dikeledi Direko, said, “It is cause for serious concern the ‘invisible hand’ (politicisation) that is part of local government, and we need to strongly condemn such practices. As political parties, we need to ensure that in elections we put forward councillors that can add value to local government.” She said councillors are often unable to hold officials to account. “We need councillors who can assist in turning around the system.”

The committee also noted poor coordination with and inclusion of traditional leaders in municipal planning and governance issues. “Traditional leaders, as part of our stakeholders, should not be left behind and treated as ‘by the way’ stakeholders in local government. They should be included and they should be heard,” the acting chairperson said.

Welcoming SALGA’s presentation, she said the committee wants to ensure sustainable solutions to the weaknesses in service delivery and municipal finances, thereby enabling municipalities to provide quality services to the people of South Africa. “We agree that despite many interventions in our municipalities, there is still a lot to be done. All relevant stakeholders should be on board, and proper coordination and support from all three spheres of government also play a critical role in improving our municipalities,” she said.