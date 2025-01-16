Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) (www.CCBAGroup.com) has been certified as a Top Employer in Africa for 2025, based on the results of the Top Employers Institute’s HR Best Practices Survey.

CCBA was certified as a Top Employer in Africa, and its operations in Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda achieved this accolade at country level.

“We have a people-first culture that ensures unparalleled professional development for our valued employees,” said CCBA Chief People and Culture Officer Natasa Prodanovic.

“Our aim is to nurture potential, attract and retain high-performing talent, and invest in growth.

“CCBA’s continued market success and status as the largest bottler of beloved Coca-Cola brands on the continent are other key differentiators.

“We empower individuals to thrive and our certification as a Top Employer reflects the strength of our commitment to being an employer of choice for professionals with a desire to learn and grow.

“Our people are driven to make an impact, are passionate about learning and committed to caring for others.

“Congratulations to our leaders and colleagues, and thank you for making this recognition possible,” Prodanovic concluded.

