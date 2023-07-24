Chief of Asian and Pacific Affairs ambassador Fatima Abdullah Al Dhaen, met the Director General of the Western Asia and North Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Wang Di, on the occasion of his visit to the Kingdom.

This meeting comes within the framework of continuing to seek to activate joint work, and to review existing aspects of cooperation under the signed memorandums of understanding.

Ambassador Al Dhaen praised the close relations of cooperation, praising the growth of trade exchange with China.

The Director General expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom of Bahrain and its keenness to enhance joint efforts within the framework of cooperation relations. The two sides also discussed all regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.