Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://Canon-Cna.com/), a leader in imaging solutions, is proud to announce the showcase of its World Unseen exhibition in Kenya in partnership with Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) and the Kenya National Library Services (KNLS). This innovative initiative, designed to promote inclusivity and accessibility in photography, will take place from December 3–8, 2024, at the Kenya National Library Services (KNLS) in Nairobi. The exhibition will be open to the general public daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, inviting everyone to experience photography in an immersive and inclusive way.

The World Unseen exhibition will be unveiled on December 3, 2024, in recognition of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, reaffirming Canon’s commitment to empowering individuals of all abilities. Through multi-sensory experiences such as elevated prints, audio descriptions, soundscapes, and braille, the exhibition aims to break traditional barriers, allowing visually impaired and sighted participants alike to engage with the power of photography.

This isn’t the first time that Canon has brought the arts to life through elevated print. Through its proprietary PRISMAelevate XL software and Arizona printer series, Canon has been making arts more accessible for blind and partially sighted people for many years, supporting art galleries and museums globally with tactile printing and braille signage. Most recently at an experimental photo exhibition in Vienna (https://apo-opa.co/3Zp57Pp) and one in the Netherlands (https://apo-opa.co/4eOXkij).

The campaign will feature works from local Kenyan photographers such as wildlife photographer Paras Chandaria, filmmaker and travel photographer Peter Ndungu, and documentary photographer and Canon Certified Trainer, Georgina Goodwin, alongside photographs taken by world-renowned photographers including Canon ambassadors namely- Nigerian photojournalist Yagazie Emezi and Pulitzer winning photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen. Throughout the week, a series of masterclasses led by Canon photographers- Paras Chandaria, Peter Ndungu, and Georgina Goodwin, will engage with physically and visually impaired participants.

As per WHO data, 2.2 billion people worldwide face some form of visual impairment, creating barriers to appreciating visual arts. The World Unseen Campaign challenges these limitations by making photography accessible to all. Through collaboration with the Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) and the Kenyan National Library Services (KNLS), Canon is set to redefine inclusivity in the creative arts.

Visit us from 3rd-8th December between 10AM- 6PM at Kenya National Library Services, Nairobi and learn more about World Unseen: https://apo-opa.co/3ZkhlbP