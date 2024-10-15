The conference, themed "ICE," highlighted Canon's innovations, customer relationships, and an immersive imaging experience; Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) recognized top-performing partners in five categories for B2B and B2C businesses at the conference.

Canon, a global leader in imaging solutions, successfully hosted its annual dealer conference at Hilton Habtoor City in Dubai, bringing together 144 channel partners, system integrators, industry verticals and value-added resellers from across Africa. The conference, themed “ICE: Innovation, Customer, and Experience,” focused on showcasing Canon’s latest innovations, strengthening relationships with customers, and providing attendees with an immersive experience of the entire Canon’s imaging ecosystem.

Aligned with Canon’s strategy of getting closer to its customers, the dealer conference served as a platform to foster stronger partnerships and explore new opportunities. The event provided dealers with valuable market insights&trends, a strategic outlook of the African business model, and Canon leadership’s vision for the coming years. The main aim of this comprehensive approach was to empower dealers to gain key insights and tailor their business strategies to the unique needs of the Africa’s imaging market. The event also highlighted Canon’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses and consumers in Africa.

To facilitate a comprehensive understanding of Canon’s offerings, the conference featured dedicated zones showcasing a wide range of products and solutions.

Business-To-Consumer Zones

Content Creator Zone: This zone showcased Canon’s EOS R50, PowerShot V10, and EOS R8 cameras, designed to empower content creators, including photographers, videographers and social media influencers with exceptional image and video quality. Attendees learned how these cameras, paired with the Camera Connect app, streamline content transfer, and enhance workflow efficiency. Additionally, the zone highlighted Canon Academy Video, an immersive virtual online film school which is a valuable resource for content creators seeking to improve their skills on production stages, equipment, techniques and much more.

This zone showcased Canon’s EOS R50, PowerShot V10, and EOS R8 cameras, designed to empower content creators, including photographers, videographers and social media influencers with exceptional image and video quality. Attendees learned how these cameras, paired with the Camera Connect app, streamline content transfer, and enhance workflow efficiency. Additionally, the zone highlighted Canon Academy Video, an immersive virtual online film school which is a valuable resource for content creators seeking to improve their skills on production stages, equipment, techniques and much more. EOS R System Zone: This exclusive zone featured the newly launched EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1 cameras, designed for professional photographers and videographers. Dealers had the opportunity to experience these cutting-edge products firsthand and witness their capabilities through live demonstrations showcasing their potential applications in various creative fields, such as sports, portrait photography, wildlife photography, documentary filmmaking, and more.

This exclusive zone featured the newly launched EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1 cameras, designed for professional photographers and videographers. Dealers had the opportunity to experience these cutting-edge products firsthand and witness their capabilities through live demonstrations showcasing their potential applications in various creative fields, such as sports, portrait photography, wildlife photography, documentary filmmaking, and more. Cinema Zone: This zone highlighted Canon's EOS R Cinema range of cameras and lenses, featuring the newly launched EOS C400 and EOS C80 models. Dealers had the opportunity to explore these professional-grade cameras and learn about their advanced features and capabilities for filmmaking and video production. Engineered to meet the high standards of cinematographers, Canon Cinema lenses offer exceptional optical performance, robust build quality, and versatility to meet the exacting requirements of film productions.

This zone highlighted Canon's EOS R Cinema range of cameras and lenses, featuring the newly launched EOS C400 and EOS C80 models. Dealers had the opportunity to explore these professional-grade cameras and learn about their advanced features and capabilities for filmmaking and video production. Engineered to meet the high standards of cinematographers, Canon Cinema lenses offer exceptional optical performance, robust build quality, and versatility to meet the exacting requirements of film productions. Home Zone: This zone focused on Canon’s consumer printing solutions, featuring the Maxify range and its banner printing capabilities. Attendees also explored the G-series printer range and learned about the benefits of i-Sensys Cloud connectivity (https://apo-opa.co/406o0Y6) including seamless hybrid working, agile collaboration, and easy printing and scanning from/to popular cloud storage platforms. The zone also showcased the Canon digital guide and Canon Print Hub (https://apo-opa.co/4eG2fCX) which is the first point of call to find a fountain of knowledge to make the most from your Canon printer (https://apo-opa.co/4gYImIC).

This zone focused on Canon’s consumer printing solutions, featuring the Maxify range and its banner printing capabilities. Attendees also explored the G-series printer range and learned about the benefits of i-Sensys Cloud connectivity (https://apo-opa.co/406o0Y6) including seamless hybrid working, agile collaboration, and easy printing and scanning from/to popular cloud storage platforms. The zone also showcased the Canon digital guide and Canon Print Hub (https://apo-opa.co/4eG2fCX) which is the first point of call to find a fountain of knowledge to make the most from your Canon printer (https://apo-opa.co/4gYImIC). Education Zone: This zone highlighted Canon’s World of Education (https://apo-opa.co/4eG2gH1) which displayed the brand’s commitment to education and sustainability. Attendees learned about Canon’s various education programs and how they empower young African youth through technology and knowledge.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director mentioned: "Our annual dealer conference in Dubai was a resounding success, providing an excellent opportunity to connect with our valued partners across Africa. By showcasing our latest innovations and highlighting the benefits of our products, we aim to empower our partners to achieve their goals and business objectives. I would also like to congratulate the dealers who have won awards for their remarkable contributions to Canon's success. We are committed to fostering strong partnerships and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers, empowering them to achieve their goals and unlock new opportunities. “

Business-To-Business Zones

B2B Solutions for Remote Working: Revised Paragraph: This zone highlighted Canon's document and information management solutions (DIMS) and key products tailored to support remote workforces and boost productivity. Among the featured offerings were the laser printers i-SENSYS MF655Cdw and i-SENSYS MF463dw , as well as the inkjet printers GX2040 and GX7040 . These products&solutions, designed to cater to business-to-business needs, offer reliable printing solutions for remote workers, ensuring efficient document management and seamless collaboration.

This zone highlighted Canon's document and information management solutions (DIMS) and key products tailored to support remote workforces and boost productivity. Among the featured offerings were the laser printers and , as well as the inkjet printers and . These products&solutions, designed to cater to business-to-business needs, offer reliable printing solutions for remote workers, ensuring efficient document management and seamless collaboration. SMBs: This zone highlighted Canon's solutions designed for small and medium-sized businesses, including printers, scanners, and software aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency. Featured products included the Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series , advanced multifunction devices that accelerate document management and processing, and the Canon imagePROGRAF TM-350/355 MFP Lm36 , a sustainable 36-inch multifunction printer renowned for its quiet operation, high productivity, intuitive interface, professional image quality, and integrated scanning capabilities. The integration of uniFLOW software further empowers businesses by automating workflows, optimizing resource allocation, and ensuring secure document handling.

This zone highlighted Canon's solutions designed for small and medium-sized businesses, including printers, scanners, and software aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency. Featured products included the , advanced multifunction devices that accelerate document management and processing, and the , a sustainable 36-inch multifunction printer renowned for its quiet operation, high productivity, intuitive interface, professional image quality, and integrated scanning capabilities. The integration of software further empowers businesses by automating workflows, optimizing resource allocation, and ensuring secure document handling. Public, Corporate Bodies: This zone highlighted Canon's solutions designed for government agencies and large corporations, focusing on document management, security, and workflow optimization. Featured products included the Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 8900 Series , smart and secure A3 monochrome multifunction devices offering professional-quality output and a wide range of finishing options. The Canon imagePROGRAF TX-4200 , a versatile 44-inch large format printer, ensures advanced productivity and reliable quality. Additionally, the document scanners integrated with Scan 2x technology provide efficient and secure document capture.

This zone highlighted Canon's solutions designed for government agencies and large corporations, focusing on document management, security, and workflow optimization. Featured products included the , smart and secure A3 monochrome multifunction devices offering professional-quality output and a wide range of finishing options. The , a versatile 44-inch large format printer, ensures advanced productivity and reliable quality. Additionally, the provide efficient and secure document capture. Commercial&In-House printing: This zone showcased Canon's solutions tailored for commercial and in-house printing, catering to print houses, print solution providers, print centers and organizations seeking in-house printing capabilities. The product featured included Canon imagePRESS V900 Series, which is a range of compact and reliable digital printing presses designed to meet the demanding requirements of print service providers and digital commercial environments. With its exceptional image quality, high productivity, and versatile finishing options, the imagePRESS V900 Series empowers businesses to deliver professional-grade printed materials efficiently and cost-effectively.

Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director said: “The dealer conference provided a valuable platform to showcase our comprehensive range of products, from scanners to large format printers and production print equipments, offering complete input-to-output solutions tailored to the diverse needs of small businesses, medium-sized enterprises, corporations, and print providers. By demonstrating how our technology can enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and drive business growth, we aim to strengthen our partnerships and position Canon as the preferred choice for businesses across Africa. I would like to commend all our partners who have been recognized with awards for their outstanding achievements. Their dedication and hard work have contributed significantly to Canon's success."

To celebrate the conference, Canon hosted a gala dinner and an awards ceremony to recognize and reward its top-performing partners. The awards were presented in five categories for both B2B and B2C businesses, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to Canon's success.

By hosting this exclusive event, Canon has reinforced its position as a leading imaging solutions provider in Africa and reaffirmed its dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and exceptional experiences.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4h64kcD) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com