On October 12, 2025, the Republic of Cameroon will elect its next president. This presidential election consolidates democratic achievements, strengthens national stability, and reaffirms Cameroon’s leadership as a key player in continental development and integration.

The Africa24 Group is deploying an exceptional bilingual (French-English) editorial setup to allow citizens, decision-makers, and national, regional, continental, and global audiences to discover the diversity and multiple strengths of Cameroon.

Discover Cameroon here : https://apo-opa.co/3W6E1Ke

35 exclusive interviews with leaders, 10 unprecedented debates on key issues, 90 stories in the Campaign Journal, and 20 immersive reports.

Through Africa24 and Africa24 English, two full HD channels, discover our extensive and innovative TV&digital programming:

Interviews: Conversations with leaders of the Presidential Majority supporting Paul Biya and outlining his vision for the future. Exclusive insights from candidates who share their perspectives. From Joshua Osih to Hiram Iyodi, from Cabral Libii to Issa Tchiroma… meet and discover their stories.



52 minutes of debate and analysis on the election’s major issues, bringing together candidates or their representatives, experts, and voices from civil society. Campaign Journal: With our reporters deployed across Cameroon’s 10 regions, follow a daily news report featuring candidate profiles, citizens’ expectations, behind-the-scenes from rallies, the country’s most inspiring success stories, and postcard-style features of cities, regions, and unique sites.

Africa24 Group: 360° coverage reaching 120 million households worldwide

Follow “Cameroon Presidential Election 2025” live, on replay, and on-demand across all platforms:

– the first HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, available on Google Play&App Store www.Africa24TV.com – full access to all programs, exclusive reports, and special features

With Africa24 Group, Together, let’s transform Africa.

Additional Links: https://apo-opa.co/42IkEuG

Contact:

Communications Department – Africa24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email : onana@africa24tv.com

Tel.: +237 694 90 99 88

Follow Africa24:

@ africa24tv

ABOUT AFRICA24 GROUP:

As the continent’s leading audiovisual brand, AFRICA24 Group operates four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment:

AFRICA24 TV: The leading French-language news channel on Africa, published by AMedia



The leading French-language news channel on Africa, published by AMedia AFRICA24 English: The leading African news channel exclusively in English



The leading African news channel exclusively in English AFRICA24 Infinity: The channel dedicated to creative talents in music, art, and culture



The channel dedicated to creative talents in music, art, and culture AFRICA24 Sport: The first channel dedicated to African sports news and competitions



AFRICA24 Group also operates myafrica24 (Google Play and App Store), the world’s first HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, available on all screens (TV, tablet, smartphone, and computer).

www.Africa24TV.com