The organizers of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit 2026 are pleased to announce that the Call for Speakers for the 5th Edition of the Summit is officially open. The event will take place in Doha, State of Qatar, as part of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit (IAEOGS), Awards, Exhibition, Tours, and Charity Golf Tournament under the theme:

“Igniting Africa’s Energy Future.”

The summit will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, energy executives, innovators, and development partners from Africa and across the world to discuss the future of energy, oil and gas development, energy transition, investment opportunities, and technological innovation across the African energy value chain.

The organizers are inviting distinguished professionals, industry experts, researchers, policymakers, corporate leaders, and innovators to submit proposals to speak at the summit. Speakers will have the opportunity to share insights, case studies, innovations, research findings, and practical experiences that can contribute to the transformation and sustainable development of Africa’s energy sector.

The Call for Speakers remains open, and submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis through April 1, 2026.

Interested speakers may nominate themselves or nominate another qualified professional. All submissions should include the following information:

Full Name

Company / Organization

Designation / Position

Email Address

WhatsApp Number

LinkedIn Profile URL

Proposed Session Topic / Title

Speaker’s Name and Brief Biography

Passport Photograph

Preferred Presentation Mode

Any additional supporting information relevant to the nomination

The summit program will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, technical sessions, investment forums, exhibitions, networking events, industry tours, award ceremonies, and a charity golf tournament.

The International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit has, over the years, grown into a major platform for dialogue, investment engagement, and strategic collaboration within Africa’s energy sector, bringing together governments, national oil companies, investors, financial institutions, and technology providers from across the world.

Professionals interested in speaking at IAEOGS Qatar 2026 are encouraged to submit their nominations before the deadline.

For submissions and inquiries, please contact:

Email: info@iaeogs.com

WhatsApp: +44 7407 399 766 (WhatsApp only)

For sponsorship, participation, partnership, Exhibition and speaking opportunities and all other enquiries please contact:

Prudence Ramotso

Group Head Events&International Affairs

+2348033975746

+447407399766

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