Kasada (https://www.Kasada.com/), the leading independent real estate private equity platform dedicated to the hospitality sector in sub-Saharan Africa, is going to collaborate with Bureau Veritas to provide third party quality assurance as it develops its portfolio of properties.

For Kasada’s property acquisitions and new developments, Bureau Veritas will provide technical due diligence, environmental impact assessment, technical control and Health and Safety over construction and renovation works. During the life cycle of the assets Bureau Veritas will among others periodically inspect electrical, fire safety and lift installations, undertake air quality monitoring and water testing.

Olivier Granet and David Damiba, Kasada Managing Partners said: “We have demonstrated our capability to develop within a short period of time a portfolio of high-quality assets across Sub-Saharan Africa. Our solid strategic partnership with Bureau Veritas will support our focus on designing and optimising each project from its inception to enable cost reduction, risk mitigation and timely decision making, and meet our ESG commitments.”

During 2022 Kasada acquired the iconic Cape Grace Hotel in Cape Town, Crowne Plaza Upper Hill in Nairobi, Kenya, the Lamantin Beach Resort&Spa in Saly, Senegal, the Umubano Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda and the Southern Sun Ikoyi Hotel in Lagos and committed to develop 2 hotels in Angré, Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire).

Bertrand Martin, SVP Africa at Bureau Veritas said: “We are honoured to collaborate with Kasada, the leading Sub-Saharan hospitality sector investment group. We look forward to working closely with them to assure their asset portfolio meets the highest international standards in terms of Quality and Health and Safety. As a leading player in testing, inspection, and certification services, we have been working alongside our customers for nearly 200 years to shape a world of trust.”

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services, provides client support throughout the asset lifecycle in both the building and infrastructure sector. It delivers dedicated solutions from feasibility studies to design, construction, and asset inspection during operation.

About Kasada:

Kasada is an independent real estate private equity platform dedicated to hospitality in Sub-Saharan Africa, advised by Kasada Capital Management part of the Kasada group. The firm was launched with the backing of Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, and Accor, a world leading hospitality group. Kasada’s strategy spans all segments from economy to luxury and targets both greenfield and brownfield projects. Kasada’s hotels are operated under the banner of Accor’s wide range of internationally renowned brands. By investing in a region which offers robust growth opportunities, Kasada aims to deliver both attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors, and a long-term positive impact on local economies. In April 2019, Kasada held a close on its maiden fund, Kasada Hospitality Fund L.P., with equity commitments of over USD 500 million. For more information, visit www.Kasada.com and follow us on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.info/42X3zvu)

About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 82,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.BureauVeritas.com / www.BureauVeritas.Africa, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.