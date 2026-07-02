Binance (www.Binance.com), the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and digital asset infrastructure provider, today announced that stock trading on its platform has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) in 30 days since launch. The milestone is accompanied by more than $3 billion in total trading volume since the product went live on June 1, 2026.

Stock trading on Binance gives users access to over 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs (https://apo-opa.co/4v7gJTs), settled in stablecoins, directly within the Binance app alongside their existing crypto holdings.

Key figures since launch include:

More than $1 billion in AUM reached within 30 days of launch

Over $3 billion in total trading volume since June 1, 2026

Average daily inflows of $42 million

Approximately 73% of users come from emerging markets

1 in 7 visitors to Binance's stock trading page registered an account; of those new sign-ups, nearly 90% went on to place a trade

Fractional orders averaged 35% of equity trading volume, with users able to participate from as little as $5

Approximately 71% of equity holdings allocated to the Technology sector, with almost half (48%) of that directed toward Semiconductors

"A billion dollars in 30 days is a sign of the demand that has been waiting decades for a door to walk through. The walls that kept most of the world out of U.S. stocks were never as solid as they looked. We built this for the hundreds of millions of people who never had a way in," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading at Binance.

Closing a Longstanding Access Gap

According to Binance Research (https://apo-opa.co/3SIAL9s), only around 11% of adults worldwide currently hold a brokerage account. U.S. equities represent roughly half of global stock market capitalisation, yet foreign investors hold only around 18% of that market, and equity participation outside the United States broadly sits below 20%.

Stock trading on Binance addresses this by allowing users to access U.S. stocks and ETFs through stablecoins and BNB, without a traditional brokerage account. Approximately 73% of users come from emerging markets, the regions which traditional brokerages have historically underserved. Meanwhile, fractional orders averaged 35% of equity trading volume, peaking at 72% on June 10 before stabilising near 20% as smaller-size traders demonstrated preference for accessible, fractional exposure of stocks. This reflects one of the core advantages of acquiring stocks through Binance: removing the capital barrier of full-share ownership and allowing users to participate with amounts as small as $5.

User behaviour points to deliberate investing rather than speculation. Nearly 740 of the 7,000 available stocks and ETFs have already been traded. Approximately 71% of equity holdings are allocated to the Technology sector, with 48% of that directed toward Semiconductors, reflecting a clear tilt toward AI-related themes. The Technology sector generates approximately 23 times the trading volume of other sectors, underscoring the conviction that Binance users have behind these positions. The allocation patterns are consistent with a financially literate user base actively managing sector exposure rather than trading indiscriminately.

Industry Outlook

Stock trading on Binance crossing $1 billion in AUM within 30 days is an early data point in a structural shift that extends beyond a single product. Today, only around 700 million brokerage accounts exist globally, while crypto exchanges have already built distribution infrastructure reaching hundreds of millions of users in markets where traditional brokerages have limited presence. Binance Research projects that by 2031, crypto exchanges as a category could channel $2 trillion in incremental capital into global equity markets and bring 300 million new investors into the asset class.

The near-term trajectory supports the thesis. Based on current growth, Binance Research projects that AUM from stock trading on Binance could exceed $10 billion by the end of 2026, less than seven months after launch. The next wave of equity market participation is unlikely to come from traditional brokerages expanding their reach. It is more likely to come from crypto-native platforms that have already solved the distribution problem, and are now solving the access problem to bring the next few billion users onboard.

This milestone follows the recent achievement by bStocks, Binance's tokenized 1:1 U.S. securities, which hit $100 million in AUM within two weeks of launch (https://apo-opa.co/4ePxXi9). Together, stock trading and bStocks are part of Binance's broader effort to expand user access to assets beyond digital assets.

About Binance:

​Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 320 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.Binance.com

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