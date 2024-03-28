The Association of Service Providers of the Angolan Oil and Gas Industry (AECIPA) has signed an MoU with Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) event organizer Energy Capital&Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com). The MoU provides Angolan service companies access to exclusive discounts for the conference – scheduled for October 2-4 in Luanda.

For 100% locally-owned Angolan SME members, these include a 15% discount on sponsorship and/or exhibition rates and a 60% discount on delegate passes. Meanwhile, all other AECIPA members are offered a 10% discount on delegate passes. The added benefits for local SMEs fall part of AOG 2024’s strategy to uplift local content in the Angolan oil and gas industry.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Representing Angolan service providers, AECIPA sets out to promote, encourage, support and sponsor professional initiatives of service companies established in Angola. The association expands opportunities for its members across the Angolan oil and gas industry, strengthening local content and SME participation across the value chain.

AECIPA was a partner of the 2023 edition of AOG, underscoring the association’s commitment to bolstering service provider support in Angola. Through the 2024 partnership, AECIPA will facilitate participation by Angolan service companies at the event this October. The association is also set to lead discussions at AOG 2024 around opportunities for service providers in Angola’s oil and gas industry, promoting partnerships and connecting companies to projects.