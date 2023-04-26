Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalpower.com) is proud to announce its partnership with the Association of Angolan Petroleum Service Companies (AECIPA) – an association comprising members from the Angolan oil industry – for the fourth edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3yWXf9D) – scheduled to take place this year. The partnership not only consolidates the AOG’s position as the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders in Angola, but will seek to advance AECIPA’s efforts to strengthen local content and youth empowerment across the Angolan oil and gas sector.

At its core, AECIPA sets out to promote, encourage, support and sponsor all professional initiatives of the service companies established in Angola’s energy sector. Led by the organization’s President, Bráulio de Brito, AECIPA assists in solving issues regarding fiscal, customs and administrative concerns; represents its members before Angolan officials, stakeholders and agencies; develops relations with national, foreign and international entities; and contributes to the development of good business practices with regards to vocational training, health, safety and environmental matters. Representing 150 company-members, the organization is committed to spearheading the country’s oil and gas industry and contributing to a favorable business environment through collaboration and inter-company support.

With local content and youth empowerment as a focus, AECIPA works towards expanding opportunities for its members across the Angolan oil and gas industry, and these efforts could not come at a better time for both the companies represented and country as a whole.

Currently, Angola’s oil and gas industry is witnessing a transformation on the back of an exploration revival, focus placed on mid- and downstream developments (https://apo-opa.info/3L8GXjM) and a strengthened enabling environment. While the country represents one of the biggest oil producers on the continent, efforts by the Government to increase production across mature basins and bring new fields online are set to solidify Angola’s position as a major producer and exporter. Upstream, opportunities for service companies (https://apo-opa.info/42icNBF) are constantly expanding as the discovery of new resources attracts both regional and global players.

Mid- and downstream, renewed focus on strengthening Angola’s refining capacity has led to a surge in developments. With three new refinery facilities currently being constructed and upgrades underway to the Luanda refinery, Angola is positioning itself as a regional processing hub. For service companies, these developments have already opened up lucrative opportunities, while upcoming developments including pipeline systems, power infrastructure, natural gas facilities and manufacturing hubs further open up the market.

Stepping into this picture, the AOG 2023 conference represents the platform where companies are directly connected with Angolan opportunities. In addition to showcasing projects, the conference’s focus on strengthening local content and the participation of youth and women enables dialogue to be strengthened and progress accelerated across these important fields. AECIPA, recognizing the role local content plays in increasing the value of the Angolan oil and gas industry; advancing skills and technology transfer; and generating new opportunities for the local population, will not only promote this important event but rally its members to participate in the most important energy conference in the country.

Through the partnership, AOG 2023 will be better positioned to drive discussions around the role and value service companies play in Angola, promote deal signings and collaboration (https://apo-opa.info/3HhZvNb) across the industry while unlocking new business opportunities for service companies across the entire energy value chain. on the other hand, AECIPA will generate increased awareness of the event, offering discounts to its member companies with the aim of connecting companies to new opportunities made possible through AOG 2023.

