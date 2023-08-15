Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt


On 12 August 2023, Mr. Thanabordee Joothong, Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission, and Mr. Vorapoj Rod-On, Second Secretary, represented the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo participating in the ASEAN Committee in Cairo Friendship Golf Tournament 2023 at the Westin Cairo Gold Resort&Spa in Katameya Dunes.

This activity is part of the 56th anniversary celebration of the establishment of ASEAN or ASEAN Day which takes place on 8 August of every year.

