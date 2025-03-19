In a concerted effort led by the Ministry of Health and supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Angola has outlined a comprehensive strategy to eradicate Guinea worm disease (GWD). This initiative, which involves public and private institutions, national and international organizations, and civil society, aims to protect the Angolan population from this debilitating disease.

Between 2018 and 2024, Angola reported 136 cases of dracunculiasis, including 3 in humans and 133 in animals (dogs), all in the province of Cunene during the transmission period from January to May. In 2025, provisional infections in animals increased, with 52 cases reported, of which 19 were confirmed and 33 were waiting for laboratory results between 1 January and 15 March, compared to 24 confirmed infections in animals in 2024.

Dr. Nzuzi Katondi, responsible for the WHO’s Neglected Diseases area in Angola, stressed the importance of the National Strategic Plan for eradicating dracunculiasis. ‘This guiding document, the result of extensive consultation and coordination with partners, will accelerate efforts to certify Angola as a dracunculiasis-free country by 2030,’ said Dr Katondi.

“Despite the inherent challenges, neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) can be controlled, eliminated, and eradicated. This plan, in light of the global goal of eradicating drancuculosis by 2030, offers an opportunity for the government to step up its actions to eliminate dracunculiasis nationwide by 2030 and reduce the burden of this disease, which severely affects vulnerable populations and perpetuates the cycle of poverty,” added Dr. Katondi.

The strategy centers on five key interventions, namely surveillance, interruption of transmission including wash, cross border and one health, communication and community involvement, governance and advocacy, and support for fieldwork. These initiatives underline Angola’s commitment to eradicating NTDs and improving public health.

In 2024, the WHO, in collaboration with Carter Center, supported Angola’s efforts to eradicate dracunculiasis by treating 87 eligible water points in Namacunde and Cuanhama with Abate®, distributing 38,528 water filters to more than 6,389 families and achieving an investigation response rate of 77.5% to human and animal rumors within 24 hours. In addition, community-based surveillance and sensitisation efforts reached more than 43,683 community members.

Guinea worm disease, caused by the parasite *Dracunculus medinensis*, is transmitted mainly through the consumption of contaminated water. Angola is one of five countries that have yet to eradicate this disease, which negatively affects human and animal health, reduces productivity, and increases vulnerability.

Angola’s commitment to eliminating NTDs aligns with its dedication to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the WHO Roadmap for Neglected Tropical Diseases 2021-2030.

The successful implementation of the Multisectoral Strategic Plan for the Eradication of Dracunculiasis 2025-2030 is expected to produce significant health benefits and increase the well-being of the Angolan population.