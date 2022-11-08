Angama (https://Angama.com) is delighted to announce the November 2023 opening of Angama Amboseli (https://bit.ly/3EchcMU), an intimate lodge of just 10 suites in the private 5,700-acre Kimana Sanctuary, against the famed backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro.

“Set within a fever tree forest where some of Africa’s last Super Tuskers* roam, Angama Amboseli will be a gentle start or finish to any East African safari, and a lovely contrast to the wide open plains of the Maasai Mara,” says Steve Mitchell, Angama’s CEO&Co-Founder.

Designed by the same team behind Angama Safari Camp — architecture by Jan Allan with creative direction and interiors by Annemarie Meintjes and Alison Mitchell — the lodge’s concept offers a fresh take on the Amboseli ecosystem. “Sturdy and bold, elegant yet humble, the design takes inspiration from Kilimanjaro as well as the elephants, featuring a combination of materials and colours that reflect the surroundings, from the verdant greens of the fever tree forest to the red ochre of the earth,” Annemarie notes.

The tented suites — including two sets of interleading family units welcoming children of all ages — feature a super king, extra length bed, a personalised drinks armoire and a dressing area connecting to a bathroom which includes a double vanity and a double shower. To maximise the views of Kili, each suite has floor-to-ceiling screened doors leading to private a deck with a shaded lounge area, an outdoor shower and of course, Angama’s signature rocking chairs, perfect for mountain gazing. “The challenge has been to design appropriately for this ecosystem, and this guest experience, and to find the right amount of what our guests really want,” adds Steve.

The Guest Area will feature indoor-outdoor dining with an expansive baraza and a sundowner fire pit where guests can watch the light change on Africa’s tallest mountain throughout the day. The Studios will house a safari shop, a fun games room for the whole family, a gallery and makers’ studio for Kenyan artisans — along with a photography studio to assist guests with everything from hiring cameras and editing pictures to photoshoots. However, the focal point is sure to be the raised rim-flow swimming pool, fringed by fever trees and fronted by a drinking trough for the elephants — and Kili’s snow-capped peak in the distance.

With exclusive traversing rights and unrestricted game viewing, the best time to view the mountain is in the early hours of the morning on a pyjama safari. The Sanctuary is home to eland, buffalo, reedbuck, giraffe, zebra, warthogs in their hundreds, along with leopard, cheetah, serval, and many birds of prey — offering remarkable density of wildlife for the ecosystem. Guests may also choose to visit Amboseli National Park, a short 45-minute drive from the lodge.

Those interested in a behind-the-scenes look at conservation work can join Angama’s partner, Big Life Foundation (https://BigLife.org), for half- or full-day experiences. Activities include ranger patrol demonstrations, visits to schools, camera trap monitoring or learn about the importance of generating economic benefits for communities from protecting ancient wildlife corridors and reducing human-wildlife conflict.

Easily accessible, there are scheduled daily flights from Wilson Airport to the Sanctuary’s private airfield or nearby airstrips, operated by Safarilink. Private charters are also welcome for direct connectivity to and from the Maasai Mara. By car, guests can enjoy an easy 3h30minute drive straight from Nairobi to the gate on a paved road.

Steve concludes, “At Angama Amboseli, guests can expect Angama’s signature blend of warm and gracious Kenyan service, well-considered guest experiences, contemporary African design with delightful touches throughout — and just enough spontaneity and humour to ensure that no one forgets to have fun.”

*A Super Tusker is an elephant bull with a genetic predisposition for tusks weighing as much as 100lbs each, often so long that they drag along the ground as they walk.

About Angama:

Swahili for ‘suspended in mid-air’, Angama offers high-touch safari experiences in one-of-a-kind locations across East Africa. Innkeepers at heart, the team finds joy in looking after guests and reconnecting them with the natural world. To create opportunities and make a tangible difference to the communities and ecosystems it operates in, Angama leases from landowners, hires locally and supports education, healthcare&conservation projects through its Foundation.

Its flagship property, Angama Mara, sits 1,000 feet above the Maasai Mara, where guests are spoilt for choice exploring the park’s abundant wildlife and enjoying an array of experiences at the lodge. Angama Safari Camp, an exclusive-use tented camp found in the heart of the Mara Triangle, has its own dedicated staff and all the comforts of 21st century camping. And in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro lies Angama Amboseli, an intimate lodge set in a private wildlife sanctuary — a refuge for some of Africa’s last Super Tusker elephants — opening November 2023.