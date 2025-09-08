The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for October 1–3, 2025 in Cape Town – will feature representatives from the continent’s top gold-producing countries and companies. Collectively, these stakeholders account for the majority of Africa’s gold output and are expected to showcase strategies, policies and projects strengthening the continent’s economic growth, industrialization agenda and position in the global market.

Ghana

Ghana - Africa’s largest gold producer and the world’s sixth largest – will be represented by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, in the Ministerial Forum. Minister Buah is anticipated to highlight policies transforming gold extraction, beneficiation and investment attraction, anchored by the ministry’s six-pillar strategy. Ghana’s gold output reached 130 tons in 2024, with exports rising 53.2% to $11.64 billion.

The country’s artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector will also feature at AMW. Kwaku Nsiah-Asare, CEO of Typhoon Greenfield Development – Ghana’s first ASM company compliant with London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) standards – will speak in the ASM Regulation: Balancing Formalization and Livelihood Protection panel, where he is expected to showcase ASM sector’s contribution to industry growth.

Mali

Africa’s second-largest gold producer, Mali - which recorded output of 67.7 tons in 2024 - will be represented by the Chamber of Mines of Mali. CEO Fousseni Togola will participate in the Gold Economy: Value, Processing and Global Market Positioning panel, where he is expected to showcase investment opportunities as the country strengthens cooperation with global partners and modernizes its sector under the new Mining Code.

South Africa

As one of the continent’s most established gold producers, South Africa will be represented by Thabiso Sekano, Head of Mining and Metals at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Sekano will join the Investor Perspective: Financing Africa’s Minerals Industrialization panel, where he is expected to discuss IDC’s strategy to revitalize South Africa’s mining sector and unlock new opportunities in gold production.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe - Africa’s eighth-largest gold producer with 49 tons of output in 2024 - will be representated by Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, alongside representatives from the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe. Minister Chitando will participate in the Ministerial Forum, where he is expected to emphasize investment prospects within Zimbabwe’s gold value chain.

Namibia

Representing Namibia, B2Gold Namibia will participate in discussions on the future of gold mining in Africa. John Ross, the company’s Country Manager, will feature in the Africa’s Gold Economy panel, where he is expected to present expansion strategies for the company’s operations, including the Otjikoto Mine - Namibia’s second-largest gold mine.

Emerging Producers

AMW will also spotlight measures adopted by emerging gold producers – including Nigeria, Egypt and Uganda - to unlock large-scale gold production. Egypt will be represented by Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum Resources and Mineral Resources while Nigeria will be represented by Oladele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Uganda by Humphrey Asiimwe, CEO of the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Mines.

