International investments in Africa's mining sector are surging as global demand for both traditional and emerging minerals continues to grow. For example, Australian mining firms saw their asset value in Africa reach $60 billion in 2024, while Canadian firms' assets climbed to $37 billion. China also launched an ambitious $50 billion, three-year investment strategy targeting increased stakes in Africa’s most lucrative opportunities including in the mining sector.

The upcoming African Mining Week Summit, scheduled for October 1 - 3 in Cape Town, will highlight profitable opportunities within Africa’s mining industry and reinforce the continent’s attractiveness as an investment destination for global mining financiers.

Untapped Mineral Deposits

Africa’s vast, untapped mineral resources present potential for new investments. The continent holds 30% of the world’s critical minerals (https://apo-opa.co/3ClkUGd) essential for the energy transition, including the largest global reserves of cobalt (in the Democratic Republic of Congo) and over 80% of the world’s platinum group metals in South Africa. The continent accounts for more than 44% of global diamond production, while its share of the gold market continues to grow, with markets such as Ghana, Mali and Zimbabwe ramping up production.

Supportive Policies and Investor-Friendly Terms

African governments are enhancing the investment climate within the mining industry by enacting new policies and modernizing fiscal terms to streamline processes and reduce delays in project rollouts. Zambia, for instance, introduced a New Mining Tax Regime in 2023, improving transparency and reducing tax evasion, as the country targets a copper production target of three million tons by 2032. Mali has also experienced increased investment flows following its 2023 Mining Code, with global players such as HummingGold, B2Gold and Ganfeng committing to new lithium and gold projects. Malawi has also taken steps to attract investments by launching its Mining Regulatory Authority in October 2024, supported by the Mines and Minerals Act of 2023.

Improved Mining and Export Infrastructure

African nations are enhancing cooperation with global partners to improve mining production and mineral transportation infrastructure. For example, investment firm Africa Finance Corporation has announced that the Zambia-Lobito Railway project will commence (https://apo-opa.co/3Q0RcJL) construction in early 2026, to facilitate the efficient and cost-effective transportation of critical minerals from East and Southern Africa to global markets. Upgrades to the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (https://apo-opa.co/3PXFeAE) and South Africa’s modernization of ports through freight operator, Transnet, are further enhancing the region’s mining investment prospects.

Rich Mining History

Africa's established history as a global mining hub has fostered the development of key infrastructure and a skilled workforce that international mining firms rely on to meet global mineral demand. Mining remains a cornerstone of many African economies, attracting both traditional and emerging players keen to expand their operations and leverage the continent’s resources. With its rich deposits and ongoing improvements in policy and infrastructure, Africa maintains its position as a key investment destination for the global mining industry.

