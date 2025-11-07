Mr. Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, received Ambassador Youssef Ahmed El Kordafani, Executive Director of the African Excellence Centre for Inclusive Markets (AIMEC), at the Ministry's headquarters on October 27, 2025.

This meeting marked the commencement of the Institution's activities in Tunisia, following a decision issued by the African Union.

The Minister reiterated Tunisia's pride in its African identity and its active contribution to joint African action. He emphasized Tunisia's commitment to hosting and providing full support to this emerging African institution, aligning with its strategic choice to establish strong partnerships with African Union member States and prioritize deepened ties with African regional institutions, thereby embodying the goals of the Africa 2063 Agenda.

He affirmed support for the Centre's presence in Tunisia, characterizing it as a gain for the African continent due to its crucial role in promoting intra-African trade, developing the private sector, and advancing African regional integration. The Minister further expressed his determination to continue providing all necessary facilities for the Centre to commence its work, implement its activities and programs, and ensure suitable conditions for this new body to become a centre of excellence for the benefit of African Union member States.

For his part, the Executive Director Ambassador Youssef Ahmed El Kordafani expressed his thanks for the cooperation received from various Tunisian authorities in establishing the Centre and launching its activities. He stated that selecting Tunisia to host the institution's headquarters was a sound choice, citing its distinguished geographical location and highly qualified human resources.

The meeting reviewed the Centre's various mandates and the range of activities, programs, and projects it plans to undertake from its base in Tunisia to achieve its objectives across the continent. It also noted the readiness of several financial organizations to fund the Centre's programs and support its activities, which will contribute to enhancing economic integration among African nations in service of the continent's development goals.