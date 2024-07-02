The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) and the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) have launched a series of groundbreaking workshops aimed at integrating 'just transition' principles into Uganda's sustainable development strategy.

The two-day event brought together key stakeholders to ensure that the shift towards a clean economy doesn't leave vulnerable communities behind. The initiative underscores the Bank Group’s commitment to balancing environmental progress with social justice across the continent.

"Uganda is at the forefront of climate action, which will inevitably lead to both positive and negative impacts," said Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, African Development Bank Country Manager for Uganda. "This project aims to support the government in better understanding the risks and opportunities associated with climate mitigation measures in the transport sector."

A highlight of the workshops was the presentation of a socio-economic impact assessment model developed by Neyen Consulting. The model focuses on Kampala, where 50% of Uganda's vehicles are concentrated, with special attention to informal sectors.

Two key proposals were discussed: replacing 60% of the boda boda (motorcycle taxi) fleet with electric vehicles by 2035, and increasing the ratio of minibus taxis to boda-bodas through the rapid introduction of electric minibuses by 2035. These measures align with Uganda's National Determined Contributions (NDC) and aim to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In a parallel development, Uganda has begun preparing its national Just Transition Framework with support from CIF and the African Development Bank Group. The framework will outline a development pathway that reduces vulnerability, poverty, and inequalities as the country transitions to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy.

Moses Masiga, Climate Finance Expert and CIF/World Bank Consultant, noted, "Workshop participants demonstrated understanding of current strategies to transition towards the low carbon and climate resilient pathway pursued in various national development plans."

Key sectors identified for just transition planning include agriculture and forestry, energy and minerals, transport, cities/urban planning, and green industrialisation.

"The standout recommendations were ensuring synergies between just transition strategies across different sectors, demonstrating the benefits versus costs of the just transition, and developing from existing national and sector strategies," Masiga added.

The workshops build on national kickoff sessions held in early April, which involved over 50 representatives from government and non-government stakeholders.

Ngafuan, the Bank country manager, concluded, "This process is further evidence of the Bank's commitment to just and transformative climate action across the continent and in Uganda in particular. Analyzing climate actions with a sector lens is essential to unpack sectoral priorities while ensuring synergies and coherence at the national level."

Contact:

Sonia Borrini

Communication and Knowledge Management Specialist

Climate Change and Green Growth Department

African Development Bank

s.borrini@afdb.org