Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 168 Sudanese holding Qatari residency from the Republic of the Sudan by a Qatari plane from Port Sudan Airport.

The State of Qatar had earlier evacuated Qatari citizens from Sudan.

The ministry reiterated the keenness of the State of Qatar on security and stability in the Republic of the Sudan.

