Dubai, UAE: Irish company, Aerogen, the world leader in high-performance aerosol drug delivery in the acute care sector has signed a major contract with Gulf Medical, a market leader in medical device distribution within Saudi Arabia to provide access to Aerogen® technology for acute care aerosol drug delivery within the healthcare sector of Saudi Arabia.

Backed by Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government agency for innovation and trade, Aerogen is a powerhouse in the medical technologies market providing expertise and products that reach over 10 million patients, in more than 75 countries. Aerogen’s unique award-winning vibrating mesh technology produces consistent droplet size for optimal lung deposition, delivering up to six times more medication to the lungs and enabling better patient outcomes, when compared to jet nebulizers. It is supported by over 300 international patents and trusted by the world’s leading mechanical ventilation companies including Dräger, GE, Hamilton Medical, Maquet, Medtronic, and Philips.

Through this new contract with Gulf Medical, Aerogen is implementing its ambitious strategy to greatly enhance its market presence in Saudi Arabia to provide its innovative technology and market leading medical devices. Aerogen will also be able to use their globally renowned expertise to deliver their extensive training and development programme for Saudi healthcare practitioners on how to use Aerogen in different set ups to improve patient care and outcomes including providing supportive documentation, clinical papers and educational material.

Aerogen’s products have a strong reputation for innovation and enhancing patient outcomes around the world and are recommended by clinical and scientific societies globally with more than 200 peer reviewed clinical papers and publications supporting the use of Aerogen technology for aerosol drug delivery in the critical and acute care clinical environment.

David Hammond General Manager MEA said, “Aerogen® is delighted to announce our new partnership with Gulf Medical in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are taking our first step together to support the Vision 2030 healthcare transformation which aims to develop a comprehensive, effective, and integrated health system based on the health of the individual and society. In conjunction with Gulf Medical, Aerogen can help Saudi healthcare practitioners to offer the best standard of care for their patients requiring inhaled therapies.”

Aerogen provides healthcare professionals and patients with safety, ease of use and effectiveness that they can rely on:

Safety: Aerogen is the only closed-circuit aerosol drug delivery system that mitigates the risk of infectious aerosol helping to protect healthcare professionals and patients from fugitive emissions 1-6

Aerogen technology is recommended by clinical and scientific societies around the world3,4,16-20, supported by over 200 peer reviewed papers and publications21 and trusted for integration by the world’s leading ventilator companies21. Trust Aerogen to safely and effectively deliver aerosol medication to your patients.

The contract signing between Aerogen and Gulf Medical was formally conducted at a recent signing event in the capital witnessed by Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, held to coincide with his first visit to Saudi Arabia last month. The event formed part of the overall trade mission programme to the country led by Leo Varadkar to boost Irish-Saudi trade collaboration even further with the aim of supporting Irish companies to access export and partnership opportunities, establish strategic connections with local partners in the market, and reinforce existing relations.

The trade mission, organised by Enterprise Ireland, also marked the largest single international trade mission undertaken since 2019 for the Government of Ireland, in a sign of the growing importance of the Middle East region to Ireland.

During the trade mission to Saudi Arabia, Aerogen held a symposium entitled ‘Aerosol Delivery Post Covid-19’, supported by Enterprise Ireland, for Saudi healthcare practitioners that focused on the lessons learnt and best practices gained by Aerogen in managing the effects of the pandemic. This symposium included a focus on how Aerogen’s leading technology actively supported hospitals and patients all over the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. As well as healthcare practitioners, the symposium was attended by Leo Varadkar and Gerard McCoy, Ireland’s Ambassador to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Welcoming Aerogen’s contract, Eamon Sikafi, Senior Market Advisor for Enterprise Ireland said, “As world leaders for medical devices to enhance the outcomes for respiratory patients, this contract between Aerogen and Gulf Medical will give healthcare practitioners access to globally cutting-edge solutions designed to greatly improve patient care and outcomes. As one of the leading digital tech and medtech hubs in the world, Ireland has delivered an increased supply of lifesaving equipment and new innovations to the global healthcare community, especially in the recent fight against Covid-19 where Irish companies played an active role.”

In data captured by Ireland’s Central Statistics Office, overall Irish exports of goods to Saudi Arabia grew in 2020, primarily due to increases of exports to €163.4m in Medical and Pharmaceutical Supplies. Saudi Arabia is an important market for Irish companies which is increasingly witnessing greater collaborations with Saudi local partners which last year saw an increase of six per cent in total exports by Irish companies.

About Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish Government's trade and innovation agency. Our goal is to build successful, long-term business relationships between international companies and Irish partners. We represent over 4,000 Irish companies worldwide, with over 500 of them who are focused on the Middle East region, to export internationally across all sectors including, Aviation, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Smart Cities, Financial Services, Cleantech, Transportation, Digital, Technologies, Education, Telecoms, Retail, Construction and Engineering, to name a few. With 40 offices worldwide (including in the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), Enterprise Ireland's teams of industry experts consult with international businesses to understand and solve their business needs.

About Aerogen

Aerogen is the world’s leading medical device company specialising in the design, manufacture & commercialisation of aerosol drug delivery systems. Our patented vibrating mesh technology turns liquid medication into a fine particle mist, gently & effectively delivering drugs to the lungs of critically ill patients of all ages. Our innovative products - Aerogen® Solo and Aerogen® Ultra - significantly improve aerosol drug delivery resulting in better patient care throughout the Hospital. Founded in Galway, Ireland in 1997, we have grown to become the global leader in high performance aerosol drug delivery and have partnered our technology with the leading mechanical ventilation companies.

