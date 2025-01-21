As we step into another year of macro-level change—marked by global elections, economic and inflationary instability, the rise of AI and automation, and waves of layoffs—one thing has become undeniably clear: the organisations that thrive amidst uncertainty are those that prioritise their people.

Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of engaging in meaningful discussions with thought leaders, hosting webinars, contributing to podcasts, and participating in prominent employer branding awards. These experiences, alongside insights from longstanding and prospective clients, have consistently highlighted the same critical priorities: navigating internal cultural alignment, retaining essential talent, and fostering authentic connections within their organisations.

While some of the trends I highlighted in my 2024 predictions remain unchanged, such as the focus on purpose-driven workplaces and well-being, the landscape for 2025 demands a fresh perspective.

Looking ahead, I’d like to share and prioritise the top five opportunities I believe will shape employer branding as a necessity, not a nice-to-have, in 2025—helping organisations redefine their EVP (employer value proposition), talent strategies and elevate their impact.

Repurpose and refresh one’s EVP

This disruptive year of possible layoffs, downsizing, and mergers, coupled with an emerging new Gen Z workforce, will require companies to revisit and tailor their offering both internally and externally. As with cross-generations, an overarching EVP, if too far removed from the immediate needs of employees, will fail to resonate.

Gen Z, like other cohorts, values a positive work environment, fair pay, and work-life balance, requiring organisations to adapt their EVPs to reflect these practical and meaningful priorities.

Internal mobility and upskilling

With anticipated hiring challenges, particularly in IT and engineering, CEOs increasingly recognise the need to address skills shortages by investing in training and career growth for loyal employees. Prioritising a learning culture has become the number one focus in retention strategies. However, despite good intentions, many upskilling programmes continue to lag.

As highlighted in the KPMG 2024 CEO Outlook, organisations are also doubling down on integrating AI and advanced technologies into their operations. To truly address workforce needs and maximise the potential of these innovations, companies must ensure their upskilling programmes empower employees to adapt and thrive in an AI-driven environment. For the present Gen Z workforce, delivering on this key EVP promise is not optional—it’s essential for engagement and retention.

Adaptability and soft skills

In today’s rapidly evolving work environment, with AI at the forefront of organisational operations, the importance of adaptability and soft skills has never been more pronounced. Critical thinking, as highlighted by Forbes, enables individuals to approach problems and challenges with a strategic and analytical mindset—an essential capability in today’s complex work environments.

To thrive both personally and professionally, individuals must cultivate resilience, agility, problem-solving, and critical thinking abilities. Equally vital are human-centric attributes such as teamwork, interpersonal skills, presentation abilities, and people management.

With many companies considering the creation of skills-first working environments, prioritising these competencies ensures a harmonious balance in an increasingly automated future. This approach enables employees to adapt to technological advancements while maintaining the collaboration and innovation that only human interaction can provide.

Workplace expectations impact work-life balance

The return-to-office (RTO) debate continues, with companies facing pushback from a workforce—particularly Gen Z and millennials—that strongly prefers flexible work arrangements. This demand is further amplified by the rise of side hustles, as many individuals seek part-time roles to balance their entrepreneurial ventures alongside full-time jobs.

Renowned global employer brands like Amazon, Google, and Goldman Sachs have implemented RTO policies, arguing that corporate culture suffers when employees work remotely. They believe in-person collaboration fosters mentorship, knowledge sharing, and professional growth.

However, the reality is that a flexible hybrid workplace model is increasingly non-negotiable for employees who have adapted their work-life balance and embraced purpose-driven roles. Organisations failing to offer this flexibility risk alienating talent who prioritise this as a key part of their value proposition.

Metrics remain king in employer branding

Metrics and data are indispensable for leaders seeking to drive the implementation of an employer branding strategy, whether through highlighting lost productivity due to unfilled roles, curbing high external agency costs from prolonged hiring, or adapting existing metrics to support evolving business priorities and motivate ongoing budgets.

What truly matters is the relevance of these metrics and how they demonstrate value in addressing the organisation's current priorities.

For metrics to be truly impactful, they must align with the company's strategic goals and provide actionable insights that highlight the added value of employer branding initiatives, on the understanding that without the right people in place, success cannot be achieved.

In closing

Some companies may have deprioritised, not budgeted for, or even overlooked employer branding, seeing it as non-essential or difficult to justify to C-suite decision-makers. However, in a rapidly evolving world fuelled by AI and automation, your people remain the key to differentiating your business—regardless of industry.

As businesses repurpose their models and strategies to navigate change, it is equally critical to reframe talent management strategies. Aligning your approach to prioritise and care for your people—your most valued resource—is not just beneficial; it is essential for staying competitive in 2025 and beyond.

Organisations that invest in their human capital will find themselves at the forefront of our changing talent landscape.

