The GCC Financial Markets Committee, a collaboration of major stock exchanges in the region, has issued a new set of rules for listed companies and investors

The GCC Exchanges Unified Investor Relations' Guideline 2025 seeks to align with international standards, as well boost transparency and investor confidence across the Gulf financial markets, said the committee. Watch the Zawya video here:

