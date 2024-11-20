Delivery Hero is looking to raise up to $1.5 billion in gross proceeds from the IPO of its Middle East business Talabat, which will debut on 10 December on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM)

The German food delivery firm will offer a 15% stake in Talabat, or 3.49 billion shares, with a price range between AED 1.50 to AED 1.60 ($0.41 to $0.44) per share. Watch the Zawya video here.

