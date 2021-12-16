Saudi Arabia – Takween Advanced Industries Company announced the resignation of Ali Hassan Al Jameel from his position as the CEO of the firm due to personal reasons.

The board has accepted Al Jameel’s resignation on 16 December, while it will come to effect as of 1 February 2022, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Takween’s board has decided to appoint Jameel Abdullah Al Molhem as the new CEO starting from 2 February 2022 to succeed Al Jameel.

It is worth noting that Al Molhem holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing science from King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals.