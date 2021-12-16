PHOTO
Saudi Arabia – Takween Advanced Industries Company announced the resignation of Ali Hassan Al Jameel from his position as the CEO of the firm due to personal reasons.
The board has accepted Al Jameel’s resignation on 16 December, while it will come to effect as of 1 February 2022, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.
Takween’s board has decided to appoint Jameel Abdullah Al Molhem as the new CEO starting from 2 February 2022 to succeed Al Jameel.
It is worth noting that Al Molhem holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing science from King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.