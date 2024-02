RIYADH: Saudi state oil giant Aramco will likely issue a bond in 2024, CFO Ziad Al-Murshed said on Monday at the Saudi Capital Markets Forum.

Aramco will be prioritising mid- to long-term bonds of 15-50 year duration, Al Murshed said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Pesha Magid Editing by Bernadette Baum)